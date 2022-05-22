ST. THOMAS — Ruthie Thomas always dreamed of (after enjoying a long successful career) retiring and running a little clothing boutique in the Caribbean. She’s not near retirement age, but she just checked that boutique off her bucket list, opening Cocoplum Clothier boutique in Palm Passage.
Thomas is originally from Dominica, but moved to St. Thomas at the age of 9. At 15, she moved to Connecticut, and later studied journalism at the University of Connecticut. After college, Thomas worked in marketing and public relations, which she still does from her home in Los Angeles.
During her college years, Thomas worked at Nordstrom and other high-end retailers, igniting her love of fashion.
“I love dressing up. I love clothing. I’ve always wanted to open a boutique in the Virgin Islands or in the Caribbean, but later on in life. It would be awesome to be retired and have a boutique,” she said.
Thomas visits St. Thomas several times a year, and in April 2021, when California started to ease COVID restrictions, the first thing Thomas did was book a flight to the island for her and her pandemic puppy. She ended up extending her visit for almost two months. During that time, she started running out of clothes.
“You can only mix and match so much. Literally, being here for two months, I was feeling like I’ve worn this combination as many times as I can. I started to look for stuff that I like to wear and I was having a hard time, and I realized what a lot of my friends were saying was true about having to shop while on holiday or trying to ship things in.”
In addition, Thomas noticed the large amount of store vacancies, downtown and in Yacht Haven Grande.
“I know we’ve been through a lot, but it made me realize I know there’s always been this historical brain drain of us young people going off to college and not coming back, and I think the pandemic, coupled with the storms, kind of magnified that,” she said. “We’re contributing to these communities and we’re leaving the island kind of abandoned. Then we have this sense of coming home and newbies are here and you think ‘who are these people’ and well, you left and another person saw the gem. For me, all of that together, made me think that maybe I could do this.”
While having lunch downtown, Thomas saw the for rent sign at a space in Palm Passage and her friend encouraged her to contact TOPA, the management company, which seemed receptive to her inquiry. She sent them a rendering, it was approved and they invited her to open her boutique.
“It’s almost as if I needed to find this path and God was like, ‘OK, you’re here.’ I can’t credit any other entity other than my faith,” Thomas said. “Things just fell into place. I was so nervous. I’ve never done a commercial lease before. I thought I would have to jump through hoops and prove so much. I have a business, but it’s a home business. It’s very different from leasing a space, but they were amazing and super supportive and my family was super supportive and before I knew it, I’m coming home so my dad could do the build out.”
The buildout was completed in December and Cocoplum Luxe opened at the end of January. Thomas still consults in marketing from her laptop and will split her time between St. Thomas and Los Angeles.
At Cocoplum Luxe, Thomas hand selects a mix of emerging and established designers from across the Caribbean and around the globe, made with light and breathable fabrics, emphasizing all natural fibers or sustainable alternatives such a cotton, linen and plant-based tensel.
When she opened, Thomas had only two Trinidadian brands in stock. She has since added designers from Australia, Ethiopia, and the Dominican Republic, to name a few. A line of silks is on its way, and look for swimwear coming soon. Thomas has also been engaging with designers from the British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia and Barbados to bring more Caribbean fashions in.
“In the Caribbean, I think we have some really great resort wear designers and talent throughout the region and I want to make sure they are represented here,” she said.
Don’t look for a lot of multiples of each piece. Thomas deliberately orders small quantities so there’s not a lot of duplications on such a small island.
“My target has always been locals at the forefront, because it’s my friends and I that say there’s nowhere to shop, and I want to look beautiful and I want clothing that is breathable and sustainable. The reception from the community has been great. They are excited about brands that are new, global brands but with a special emphasis on Caribbean designers.”
Cocoplum Luxe is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday by appointment. Visit Cocoplumluxe.com or Shop Cocoplum Luxe on Facebook or Instagram for more information.