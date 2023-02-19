ST. THOMAS — It’s time for a fresh, energetic “vibe dining” experience on the island with St. Thomas Social opening today at Yacht Haven Grande.
Located in the former Fat Turtle/Navy Beach space, St. Thomas Social is mix of modern Mediterranean restaurant and lively social lounge with an emphasis not just on superior dining, but also on the upbeat and positive social experience.
When friends Sunil Sharma (chef Sunil) and Mac McClafferty, partners in Social Hospitality Group, along with investor Dino Toscani, heard that the old Fat Turtle location, with its view of the marina, stunning sunsets, twinkling lights and a lawn area for socializing or dancing, was empty, they decided to turn up the vibe.
“When we found out this place was on the market, it really was a great opportunity,” said McClafferty. “It was a home run on paper, so now that we know that it will work mathematically, it’s about bringing the place to life.”
McClafferty, being in the private equity business, usually shies away from investments in restaurants, but he knew that with chef Sunil, they could make a go of it.
“I trust this guy (chef Sunil) like a brother and I know what he’s capable of,” said McClafferty. “I know his talent and I have no doubt we’re going to just blow this island away when they see what he puts on a plate, mixed with what we’ve got going in the front of the house and the vibe.”
Chef Sunil, born in India, grew up in Dubai, where he says most of his cooking instincts come from. At the age of 17, he moved to New York City. He got a job in the restaurant industry and stuck with it, moving up and eventually realizing this was the career path for him.
In 2007, chef Sunil began an internship under the world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay. He first earned his Michelin-starred experience as the junior sous chef at Aquavit in New York City while it earned its first star (it now has two). He later became executive sous chef at The Capital Grille, and in 2018, he moved to San Francisco and joined Restaurant Gary Danko, which has one Michelin star, as chef de cuisine before relocating to the Caribbean to accept the role of chef de cuisine at Oceana Restaurant and Bistro in Frenchtown.
St. Thomas Social boasts a unique menu heavily influenced by Sunil’s love for true Mediterranean cuisine.
“Living in the Middle East and eating all that food, I didn’t understand it while I was living there, but when I came here, it took me back to the same home-cooked meals my mom used to cook and eating street food in the Middle East. Those flavors are just so incredible. That’s what I want to bring out here, Middle Eastern Mediterranean flavors.”
Menu items include items such as octopus prepared Spanish style, Mediterranean mezze with humus, babaghanoush, tzatziki, mouhamara and herb falafel, swordfish milanese and astakomakaronada, which in Greek, means lobster and macaroni.
“That’s a great dish for here because it has the flavor of the Mediterranean with the Caribbean lobster, marrying two different areas,” said chef Sunil. “We want to keep the local seafood; it’s just so fresh and delicious and brings a different sweetness to the dish.”
It’s not just about the dining, however. At St. Thomas Social, they want customers to make a night of it, relax and have a good time mingling. To encourage that, Happy Hour runs from 3 to 5 p.m. with 25 percent off all alcoholic beverages and they offer a light and tasty signature Socialite drink, a tasty concoction of gin, lavender, raspberry and more.
St. Thomas Social will be open for Sunday brunch, with $15 bottomless Mimosas and DJ Kash spinning tunes on the lawn.
“It’s more of a fusion concept,” said McClafferty. “It’s not the old traditional Indian or Middle Eastern restaurant. We’re trying to bring the flavors in but also have a good time, an experience for not only you and your friends, but also for your taste buds.”
St. Thomas Social is open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visit www.stt.social for more information and to see the menus.