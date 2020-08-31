ST. THOMAS — Opening a restaurant is always a risky proposition, but opening during a pandemic takes dedication. At first a delivery-only business, Eyeza Vegan Restaurant opened a physical location three weeks ago, and has already survived some major hurdles.
“In these rough times, when people are at home and thinking about their health, I felt it was necessary that we open up,” said owner Kahdeem Blyden. “Even with the virus challenges, we still decided to open and to have faith.”
Born in Los Angeles but raised on St. Thomas, Blyden — the son of Sen. Marvin Blyden — is a graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School and attended the University of the Virgin Islands before studying music at the Arts Institute of Miami. Known on St. Thomas primarily for his music, Blyden was the last winner of the V.I. Idol competition.
A chef since the age of 14, Blyden has worked at places such as The Ritz-Carlton and for the St. Thomas Restaurant Group — from small kitchens to the highest end dining rooms.
Although still cooking a variety of dishes, Blyden himself switched to a vegetarian diet after gathering knowledge about organics, keeping the body alkaline in balance and the preventative health benefits of a vegetarian diet. He went fully vegan in 2015.
While living in Atlanta, the idea for opening a vegan restaurant took hold, an idea he took with him when, once the coronavirus pandemic started, he moved himself, his fiancé and his twin 3-year old boys back to St. Thomas and his extensive family.
Eyeza Vegan started as strictly a delivery-only business at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help the public. The demand was high enough for him to look for a physical location, which he found across from the entrance to Market Square East. The kitchen is actually an old Carnival booth, extending out with a built-on deck. The restaurant opened Aug. 11, sandwiched by two tropical storms, and within one week of opening, on Aug. 17, restaurants were again restricted to take-out or delivery only.
Not many vegan restaurants serve all three major meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner, so Blyden decided to open with longer hours to accommodate everyone’s needs. Still, they could not keep up with the huge delivery demand, and had to switch to take-out only on a temporary basis. Delivery will resume once they are able to expand their delivery service.
One standard that Blyden has paid particular attention to was flavor, and he used his skills and experience as a chef to develop recipes using meat alternatives that offer the same tasty flavors as the original recipes. He had a tough audience to please.
“My family had a Carnival booth every year, so I really had to bring those flavors in,” Blyden said.
Everything is made “from scratch and with love for a healthier option,” he said, including the smoothies and fresh-pressed juices, using locally sourced produce and fruit. Sauces such as Caribbean aioli, hibiscus BBQ, avo kale hemp and other sauces are all homemade as well.
Choose from veggie burgers, meatloaf, lasagna, roti, Alfredo pasta and the popular fish steak without the fish. There are also several Mexican options such as tacos and burritos. For breakfast enjoy spicy potato pancake rolls, veggie saltfish, and avocado CLT sandwiches.
In the future, if all continues to go well, Blyden hopes to someday expand to offer a drive-through. “That is the way the world is going to be now, take-out and drive-through,” he said.
Eyeza Vegan is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is located on the corner across from the entrance to Market Square East. Call 340-227-6158 or visit the Eyeza Vegan Facebook page.