With a new location and a new collaboration, Nicole Gariepy is taking her business Fantasea Jewelry to the next level. Combining her handcrafted jewelry designs with the artistic creations of the Henle family, the arrangement creates inspiration and inspires creativity.
Gariepy has lived on St. Croix since she was a teen. She discovered her intense passion for jewelry while working in the jewelry business part time during high school and knew that was the career path she would choose. At first, she thought she just wanted to manage a jewelry store, and furthered her education in gemology. It soon became apparent that just selling other people’s designs wasn’t enough. She apprenticed with jewelers on the island and went to a jewelry- manufacturing school, Stewart’s International School for Jewelers, in Jupiter, Fla.
At the time, Gariepy was working for Gems Direct on St. Croix, managing the business and doing “a little bit of everything.” And, she ended up buying the business when the owner left island, and ran it from 2002 to 2009.
Still, what she really wanted to concentrate on was to create rather than just running a business. A friend had opened Fantasea, and Gariepy bought the business after her passing.
“My goal with Fantasea Jewelry was to tap back into the creative aspect of jewelry making. That has always been really important as this has grown, to stick to what is important, and that is the creative part for me,” she said.
For Gariepy, Fantasea is a celebration of island life, capturing the magic and the beauty of living on an island. She finds inspiration not just in the physical beauty of the island, but in the energy, kindness and authenticity of the people.
Gariepy works with gemstones and precious metals. Her designs are fluid, like the motion of the ocean. She works with a lot of blue gemstones because they are reminiscent of the water, but she also branches out into other colors and symbols of the Caribbean.
Her collections all tell a story. Her sun collection is not just about the sun and sky. It’s also about “being the light.” The eye of the storm collection has a moonstone in the center to symbolize being the calm of any storm creating chaos in your life, not just a hurricane.
She has worked on some of the sea turtle projects on St. Croix, which inspired her turtle collection. Although she uses genuine gemstones, she may use them in a more organic form rather than a perfectly polished gem.
Gariepy sold her work exclusively online for a couple of years, but after Hurricane Maria, she decided she needed a physical location and moved into a space on King Street in Christiansted across from Government House.
Gariepy’s friend Tina Henle, who ran the Henle Art Gallery, let her know that her gallery was closing last summer and the bigger space on Company Street would be available. Henle was still hoping to maintain a presence on the island, and she and Gariepy decided to collaborate, displaying the photographic works of Tina Henle as well as her father, Fritz Henle, a famous freelance photographer in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, and the painting and print making of her sister Maria. Fritz Henle moved to St. Croix in the 1950s and raised his family of artists there.
“We closed last summer after 27 years,” said Tina Henle. “It was originally the studio and gallery for me and Maria. I am really, really happy that Nicole is going to continue to exhibit Henle work. It’s a beautiful space that she’s creating.”
Fritz Henley was world renowned, and Fantasea offers a broad range of his work, including some of his very early black and white Virgin Islands works as well as portraits of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo that he took in 1940.
Maria Henle was a painter and a print maker who passed away in 2007. She also did etchings, a very old printing process, and there are some originals available through the studio as well as giclee reproductions of her paintings.
A photographer and intrepid traveler, a lot of Tina Henle’s work comes from those travels, including photographs of various cultures and landscapes.
“One of the things that really ties all this together is island life, which is the biggest inspiration for me, and I see that in all the work here,” said Gariepy.
The grand opening of the new space coincided with the Art Thursday gallery walk on March 18, an event that Maria Henle created in 1997.
For now, Fantasea will feature Gariepy’s work and the Henles’, but Gariepy is open to bringing in other artists on the future.
“As an artist, I’m pretty open to seeing what comes next,” she said. “I‘m just excited about the larger space where I can continue to create my work and watch that evolve. Creating on the property has been a part of my business model for a long time. I’ve always had my workshop visible for people to see me creating when they come to visit. People do love to see the process and see how it’s made.”
Regular hours at Fantasea are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at least through April. For more information, go online to fantaseajewelry.com, or their Facebook or Instagram pages.