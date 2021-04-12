Today, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Since the onset of Alzheimer’s can occur in people before they retire, it may strike during an individual’s working years, preventing gainful employment as the disease progresses.
As a result, people must come to grips with a devastating diagnosis while losing their salary and benefits. People with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers must figure out how they will pay for care. Social Security benefits and services are vital to people with early-onset Alzheimer’s who are unable to work.
For over a decade, Social Security has included Alzheimer’s disease in its Compassionate Allowances program. The Compassionate Allowances program identifies debilitating diseases and medical conditions so severe they obviously meet our disability standards. Compassionate Allowances allow for faster processing of disability claims for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, mixed-dementia and primary progressive aphasia.
Each individual should meet certain work or non-medical entitlement factors before any medical condition on his or her disability claim can be evaluated. This requirement also applies to the expedited “Compassionate Allowance” process. Find out about the requirements to qualify for disability, disabled widow(er), disabled divorced widow(er), as well as disabled adult child benefits at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances. To learn more about how Social Security disability insurance works, visit the disability page at www.ssa.gov/disability.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors could not be received at field offices except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. Services are provided by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov, call the automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.