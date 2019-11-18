Three federal agencies have announced an initiative to assist both veterans transitioning to civilian life as well as their families through entrepreneurship and small business ownership.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), unveiled the regional pilot program recently at the VA Regional Benefits Office in Manhattan.
“Small businesses are crucial to our national and regional economies. With the drive and leadership skills necessary to start a successful business, it is not surprising that veterans are an integral part of our growing small business landscape. The SBA is excited to work with our partners in government on this pilot initiative,” said SBA Regional Administrator Steve Bulger, who oversees that federal agency’s operations throughout the region of New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
GSA’s Northeast and Caribbean Region Office of Small Business Utilization seeks to engage veterans and service-disabled veteran owned businesses in federal contracting and procurement opportunities. Through OSBU, SBA promotes increased access to GSA’s nationwide procurement opportunities and engages in activities that make it possible for the small business community to meet key contracting experts and to receive counseling on the Federal procurement process.
“GSA Northeast and Caribbean Region’s Office of Small Business Utilization is uniquely positioned to support small business owners who are Service-Disabled Veterans through our various contract opportunities,” said GSA’s Region 2 Regional Administrator John A. Sarcone III.
Veteran and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs have two programs in which they can participate for federal contracting opportunities, given the authority by Congress for set aside acquisitions and exclusive competition among veteran-owned small businesses. One is the governmentwide Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Concern Program, in which companies/entrepreneurs are certified by the SBA. The second is the VA’s Veterans First Contracting Program’s congressional mandate to award at least 3% of all contracting dollars to veteran- and service-disabled veteran owned small businesses each year. Every federal government purchase between $10,000 and $250,000 is automatically set aside for small businesses, as long as there are at least two companies that can provide the product or service at a fair and reasonable price.
VBA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program (VR&E) meets with service-connected disabled veterans who are seeking re-entry into the civilian workforce through traditional or self-employment.
At the VA Regional Office in New York, vocational rehabilitation counselors speak with, on average, 100 veterans each month regarding the VR&E program and potential avenues to employment.
According to New York Regional Benefits Office Executive Director Sue Malley, “this initiative fits perfectly with VBA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program’s Self-Employment track. For disabled veterans interested in self-employment this partnership provides an opportunity to gain assistance with small business development in areas where there is currently a market with GSA.”
