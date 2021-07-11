Communication is crucial in our everyday lives. Without the ability to communicate, a person’s quality of life can be drastically affected. Providing help for children and adults of all ages, medical speech pathologists Sherdrell Washington and Wynella Cherubin deliver a wide range of speech therapy for the St. Croix community with First Step Therapy.
Washington developed an interest in speech pathology when her niece developed a speech impediment.
“After working with my niece, I became more and more interested in the field, how people communicate and are able to express themselves. I later got into the medical side doing my externship at a hospital, and moving from that point forward, it’s been a passion,” she said.
Washington earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech-language pathology and audiology from South Carolina State University. She is licensed by the South Carolina Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and also holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence from American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Her areas of interest include cognitive-communication and dysphagia (swallowing deficits) in adults and children.
“My interest in speech therapy was sparked by a sign language class at the University of the Virgin Islands,” said Cherubin. “I didn’t have a declared major, and I decided from taking that class and doing some research that I wanted to become a speech therapist. I wanted to help others be able to communicate.”
From St. Croix, Cherubin studied at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla., where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communicative disorders. Cherubin is licensed by the Florida Board for Speech/Language Pathology and holds her national Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech and Hearing Association.
Between them, Cherubin and Washington have a total of about 40 years of experience. They met while both were on contract with the V.I. Department of Education on St. Croix and eventually decided to open their own private practice in 2016.
It wasn’t long before hurricanes Irma and Maria swept through the islands and First Step Therapy almost closed. They had lost all but two or three of their clients and it was only at the behest of their landlord, who convinced them that the community needed them, that they remained open.
The business was put on hold again in 2020 when the pandemic hit, though they did set up a teletherapy system for those that were comfortable with it. With health protocols in place, they were able to re-open last summer.
At First Step Therapy, Washington and Cherubin assess, diagnose and provide therapy for a wide range of disorders such as stuttering, comprehending language, processing information, correctly producing sounds and expressing thoughts and ideas. They also provide support with swallowing difficulties as a result of medical conditions such as cerebral palsy, stroke and more.
“Speech for us is really broad because we work with some people who are non-verbal, so we provide them with devices that people can use,” said Washington. “Some people can use an iPad, some people can use a communication board. It’s so broad because we work with everything from the neck up to the brain, so we work with all types of patient, from birth to geriatrics.”
Besides their private patients, First Step Therapy is on contract with Luis Hospital, working with stroke patients, traumatic brain injuries, people that have learning disorders, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and more.
Before the pandemic, they were holding a stroke awareness program once a month at the hospital to help stroke victims become more functional and get back out into the community and give caregivers tools they can utilize to assist with caregiving and communicating with their loved ones. They also produced a commercial about the signs and symptoms of a stroke and what to do when symptoms appear.
First Step Therapy has also partnered with Florida State University’s School of Communication Sciences and Disorders. They utilize their private practice for students to complete their practical experiences in the field of speech pathology during their final year of the graduate program.
New to First Step Therapy is a contract with a South Carolina school district to provide online speech therapy starting at the beginning of the school year.
“To be able to do that and have the background in education and being able to work with kids and adults, being multifaceted comes with a lot of experience and a lot of challenges, but it’s definitely worth it,” said Washington. “We wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
First Step Therapy is located in the former Schuster’s Rehab Center in Estate Diamond Ruby. They accept all major insurance, and offer flexible payment plans.
“We want to serve the community and we don’t want people to think therapy is something they can’t afford. We want them to know that we want to help them,” said Cherubin. “The people in our community can come right here and have access to the same world class therapy that they would get anywhere in the world.”
Call 340-692-1515 or visit www.1ststeptherapy.com for more information.