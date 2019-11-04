Operating for 70 years in Puerto Rico, 56 years in the Virgin Islands and 12 years in Florida, FirstBank celebrated its 70th anniversary over the last year with community initiatives through the “I am FirstBank” volunteer program.
The program has impacted more than 100 nonprofits and invested more than 4,000 hours of volunteer work.
The celebrations culminated Saturday with a day of giving back across Puerto Rico, Florida and the Virgin Islands. Locally, the day was coined “One with Virgin Islands,” and more than 40 members of the FirstBank family completed community-oriented tasks such as beautifying the gardens at the Family Resource Center on St. Thomas, reorganizing and decorating the Closet to Closet Thrift Shop at the Women’s Coalition on St. Croix, and assisting with a family/client fun day benefiting the Family Support Network on Tortola.
“We had a great day of giving back” said Vice President and Human Resources Manager Carol Jackson-Simmonds. “We are really thankful not only to our employees, but also the family, friends and nonprofit organizers who joined us in this effort.”
