As part of FirstBank’s “One with the Virgin Islands” holiday initiative, FirstBank St. John Branch Manager Justina Abraham, left, Development and Fiscal Administrator for the St. John Community Foundation D’ior Parsons, and FirstBank Senior Vice President and USVI Regional Director Valdamier Collens presented a check for $5,000 to the St. John Community Foundation. The Boys and Girls Club of St. Thomas and My Brother’s Table on St. Croix also received $5,000 donations.