To celebrate the holiday season, FirstBank launched a special initiative, donating funds normally used toward social activities for employees and clients to nonprofits across the four regions in which it operates, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Florida.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the “One with the Virgin Islands” holiday initiative donated $5,000 each to organizations on St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. On St. Thomas, the Boys and Girls Club serves children ages 6 to 18 years old and helps them improve their lives by building self-esteem, values and skills. On St. John, the St. John Community Foundation partners with local nonprofits and facilitates numerous services within the community, including the Dial-A-Ride and Meals on Wheels. On St. Croix, My Brothers Table, established in 1989, serves more than 100 meals daily to the less fortunate in the community.
“We are extremely proud to provide these donations on behalf of our employees and customers. This was an extremely difficult year for many in our community and these contributions allow us to continue bringing hope to those who need it most, especially during this holiday season,” said Valdamier Collens, senior vice president and USVI regional director of FirstBank.