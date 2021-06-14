ST. THOMAS — It’s not so much a business for Connors Farm Pets and Aquariums owner Joel Browne Connors. It’s more of a lifelong love of animals and a personal passion.
Connors has been bringing home stray animals since the age of 5. At 14, he became an intern at TLC Pet Supplies. With animals he bought from the store, Connors started breeding his own and would sell rabbits, chinchillas, flying squirrels, sugar gliders and other small animals from his home or on the street.
“What I really wanted to do was open a zoo on the island,” Connors said. “That was the ultimate goal. At 16, I started doing mobile pet farms at agriculture fairs on St. Thomas and St. Croix so they can learn about animals. When TLC stopped doing it, I continued doing it.”
In 2014, Connors bought his first set of fish tanks and was able to sell his fish out of a feed store on the hill above Coki Point.
Eventually, he found a shop of his own in a small upstairs location off Market Square, but hurricane damage forced him to move his operations back to his home in 2017.
When he saw the empty spot facing the road at Tillett Gardens two years ago, he convinced the management to let him open his pet store there.
What it lacks in space, it makes up for in location. Connors says he has had more customers than ever.
“This is a hobby for me,” he said. “You see a lot of pet stores open and shut down and they’re trying to figure out why I’ve been here so long. It’s because it’s not a business for me. This is what I’ve been doing. I understand animals and I understand what needs to be done for them. I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the education and for the love of it and it works for me.”
At Connors Farm Pets and Aquariums, you’ll find tropical fish as well as hamsters, rabbits, white mice, ducklings and chicks — and the supplies to go along with them.
Most of his customers are looking for pets or are looking to populate a small home farm. The animals are bred at his farm and the babies are brought into the store. Those who want a larger animal, for example an adult duck, can contact Connors on Facebook or at the store and he will arrange for pick up or drop off. He also ships to St. Croix, St. John and Tortola.
Besides the pet store, Connors, 29, has accomplished quite a bit. He has been in the Civil Air Patrol since age 12, starting as a cadet, and is now the squadron commander for the St. Thomas-St. John District. Also on his resume is work as an EMT for the Health Department, a V.I. police officer, community outreach coordinator for VITEMA for three years, and the Community Emergency Response Team program manager territorywide. He is also the father of three sons.
Once considering a run for the V.I. Senate, Connors realizes that working with legislators from within the community to affect change has been working for him and he will continue to advocate for youth development, emergency management and agricultural development.
“I want to make a difference,” he said. “I want to continue being the change inside the community.”
One way Connors helps be the change is in encouraging local youth. You don’t have to have a degree to be successful, he says, you just have to keep at it.
“I try my best to encourage them. Being in the police for two years and being an EMT from 2012, most of the time, it’s gun shots we’re dealing with.” he said. “They think there’s no other way. Most of them believe it’s the only way, ‘I have to sell drugs and I have to be on the streets. I don’t want to go to school, but I don’t have a degree. What else am I going to do?’ They don’t see the bigger picture.”
Connors himself dropped out of school in the eighth grade, despite being on the honor roll. Through the Civil Air Patrol, he eventually earned a diploma. He is proud to say he has three cadets from Civil Air Patrol graduating this year and going into the Air Force doing the job that they want. He likes to introduce different industries to other youth who are looking for their own path.
“If I could do it, they can do it. You don’t need a college degree to open your own business and you don’t need a college degree to get a good job. This is the real world. You can start a business doing anything. You have to find something you’re good at and just go with it,” he said.
“Take them fishing and show them how hard it is to catch fish, and then go to the market and see how much they sell fish by the pound for and understand why, and see if that’s a business you want to get into. To understand different things, you have to have them doing different things.”
Call 340-227-5505 for more information, or visit the Connors Farm Pets & Aquariums Facebook page.