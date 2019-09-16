The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently gave Quality Improvements Awards to health centers across nearly all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia.
Frederiksted Health Care, Inc. on St. Croix received awards in four categories: Clinical Quality Improvers, Access Enhancers, Health Disparity Reducers, and Advancing Health Information Technology, delivering quality primary health care in a federally designated rural and geographically challenged area.
“This week’s awards recognize especially high-achieving health centers. America’s health centers are essential to producing results on our actionable public health challenges, like HIV/AIDS and the opioid crisis, as well as to building a health care system that delivers better value and puts the patient at the center,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
In 2018, Frederiksted Health Care’s board of directors and key management staff developed a five-year strategic plan which included quality improvement as a cornerstone strategy. This initiative included goals to monitor key performance indicators quarterly, ensure staff are fully trained in patient safety and other key areas, implement a risk management process, strengthen and expand case management services, develop patient health education plans and receive patient-centered medical home designation.
“The receipt of these Quality Improvement Awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is a direct result of our board’s emphasis on quality improvement, including the dedication of staff and funding to support quality improvement activities,” said Masserae Sprauve-Webster, CEO of Frederiksted Health Care. “I am honored to work with a dedicated group of board members and staff who have made these awards possible through their efforts. Since 2000, Frederiksted Health Care has provided quality, value-based care to the most vulnerable members of our community. We are committed to continuing this proud tradition for our neighbors and ensuring high quality care is available to all.”
For almost 20 years, the non-profit Frederiksted Health Care Inc. has delivered health care services to patients. Today, it operates five satellite health care centers on St. Croix.
