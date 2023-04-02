ST. THOMAS — Involved in the Virgin Islands community for more than 30 years, the French Academy of Performing Arts (FAPA USVI) opened the doors to their new studio in Trompeter Gade, Charlotte Amalie, on Thursday. With for-profit classes and its nonprofit, French Ballet Theatre, Inc., the mother-daughter team of Laurence Paquin and Lea Scott, offers dance and performing arts training with a well-balanced curriculum of dance genres and higher learning opportunities.
Paquin, originally from France, is a long-time resident of St. Thomas. She has been dancing since the age of 6. While sailing from New York to St. Bart’s, her boat encountered Hurricane Kate and ended up in Puerto Rico and had to be brought to St. Thomas for repairs.
That was in 1986, and Paquin never left. She ended up teaching at the School of Dance while waiting for the boat repairs to be done. She also worked at Little Switzerland, met her future husband and had a baby girl, Lea Scott. She opened her own school in 2007, working with the Education Department to secure a space just off Back Street. She eventually moved to a bigger space at Antilles School, which she rented for 10 years. They did more than 35 recitals before Paquin fell ill with a brain tumor.
Lea Scott has also been dancing her whole life and studied in Boston. Her mother opened FAPA when she was 16 years old and she has been part of the school since the beginning. She is now the co-owner. Even at a young age, Scott coached pageant contestants and helped them develop their talents, and was once crowned Miss St. John herself.
FAPA offers comprehensive training that encompasses many genres of dance and performing arts for ages 4 to 18, five days a week. A class for the little ones, ages 2 and up are taught on Saturdays.
“They need to have the basics,” said Paquin. “This is the base for your art and you need to have that. This is not a school where you come for one class and that’s it. This is a full run. You cannot teach a child in one 30-minute class. It has to be at least three times a week to make a difference.”
Classes are taught on three levels, ages 4 to 8, ages 9 to 13 and ages 14 through 18, Monday through Friday. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the focus is on ballet, while Wednesday’s classes focus on acrobatics-based dance. Thursday and Friday they concentrate on theater, leadership skills and dance genres such as tap, jazz and modern dance, and feature guest teachers. A summer dance program is scheduled for July and August.
FAPA also encourages other art forms, such as art for recital backdrops, singing, musical instruments, photography and music editing. Recitals have included “Don Quijote,” “The Grinch,” “The Nutcracker,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Swan Lake,” Rio-style and more. A recital titled “Avatar” was based on leadership for ages 4 to 18, and the troupe had no one backstage assisting them.
“That means they came in on cue, on time, by themselves. It was the first time I actually got to see one of the recitals because we’re always in the back,” said Scott. “To know they actually executed it, that’s why I continually tell the parents — ‘Do not underestimate your child.’”
Much of the work FAPA does prepares students for future education and careers.
“We have children who passed some auditions for Julliard, Joffrey Ballet in New York and other companies, male and females, so we try to sponsor them through VIPA and other private donations. Twenty-two students got accepted to Joffery Ballet in New York through us,” said Paquin.
“If they are talented enough and they work hard enough, we try to help them through the pre-auditions and submissions and getting through. That is the first step,” said Scott. “Having them training with French terminology and the way we train, when they are actually getting into these programs, they’re a little bit more advanced than the others. If they never thought about doing college before, this is a great opportunity to use their talent in life to get a scholarship and get free admission or at least assistance.”
FAPA also has a nonprofit arm, French Ballet Theatre, Inc. For Scott, non-profit work started when she was attending Charlotte Amalie High School. At the time, there was a lot of violence at the school, and she was involved with non-profit work, organizing a parade, shows, workshops and free entertainment, “just trying to open the eyes of the youth to stay away from the bad.” From there, she and her mother worked their way up to include both for-profit and non-profit activities at the school.
The non-profit helps with fundraising events, sponsorships and donations from different companies and individuals for at-risk youth to conduct workshops and to travel to Europe to visit major universities and competitions. They sponsored seven girls on a trip to France to compete in Be Bop Hip Hop Ballet.
“Our re-grand opening is a simple yet important reminder to anyone that your dreams can become a reality. Have faith and believe in yourself, for you are powerful — remembering that anything is possible,” said Scott.
For more information on classes or to donate, call 340-626-1545 or email FAPAUSVI@hotmail.com.