ST. THOMAS — DiamondRock Hospitality Company, owner of Frenchman’s Reef Resort on St. Thomas, has announced that Aimbridge Hospitality, an independent hotel investment and management firm, will manage the opening of the property, slated for mid-2020.
Aimbridge will add the resort to its existing portfolio of more than 880 hotels worldwide and will remain as manager after the opening, according to a press release. A brand affiliation will be announced in the coming weeks.
Spearheading efforts for Frenchman’s Reef Resort is newly appointed Managing Director Kurt Wiksten, who will oversee the project for Aimbridge Hospitality. A hospitality industry veteran, Wiksten has held leadership roles in food and beverage and hotel operations at the St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Minn., and at Crescent Hotels & Resorts in Bloomington, Minn., and Panama City Beach, Fla. Most recently, Wiksten held the position of vice president of Hotel Operations and Transitions for Graduate Hotels.
“I am thrilled to be part of the reopening of this legacy property and to take part in the rebuilding of St. Thomas,” said Wiksten. “I share in DiamondRock’s commitment to the St. Thomas community and look forward to leading the charge for this important project.”
The $200 million rebuilding effort is underway, with design by architects Kollin Altomare and Whitespace Interiors, featuring infinity edge pools, restaurant concepts by celebrity chef Richard Sandoval, a new gym and a new spa. A new power plant utilizing energy-efficient turbines rather than diesel generators, a new reverse osmosis plant and a new wastewater treatment system will also be built.
A total of 384 rooms, at an average of 375 square feet each, will be completed on the Frenchman’s Reef property. The rebuild will include an additional 94 rooms at Morning Star Beach Resort, at an average 350 square feet per room, for a total of 478 rooms.
Enhanced wind resiliency measures will bring the property up to the highest of safety standards, according to the release. The exterior of the main building is being constructed to protect against a higher wind level rating as well as a higher projectile impact rating. The wind level is being designed to maintain all code requirements for a minimum of 165 mph. The system being proposed consists of replacing all exterior structural studs with higher gauge and bigger studs (4-inch stud to 8-inch stud change). The exterior is being designed for both the wall and exterior to meet all hurricane resistance requirements for wind speed and missile impact without the need for additional hurricane shutters.
The Harbor View building exterior is being designed to meet all code requirements as well as FEMA requirements for a safe room. The Harbor View exterior will meet a wind speed minimum of 190 mph and will have a large projectile impact rating. The company is working with the USVI government to enable the Harbor View building to serve as a FEMA-compliant space that would provide hurricane shelter to 720 people.
“We moved quickly after the hurricanes with the remediation efforts,” said Wiksten. “In fact, we had a damage-assessment team working immediately after Irma and before Maria. This is a complex project with different buildings and a large footprint, and we are committed to rebuilding to the high resiliency standards of the island.”
Frenchman’s Reef was the territory’s largest private employer since the closure of the Hovensa oil refinery on St. Croix, according to the release. The resort contributed more than $100 million to the Virgin Islands’ economy annually before hurricane damage forced its closure, the release stated, adding that more than 400 employees will be hired when the resort reopens.
The goal is to open the entire complex as soon as possible, according to Wiksten. “Because our resorts are so vital to the Virgin Islands economy, if we see the opportunity to open, even in stages, we will make the call to do so.”
“With the addition of Aimbridge Hospitality’s expertise and Kurt’s leadership skills, we are well on our way to relaunching one of the most beloved resorts in the Caribbean,” said Mark Brugger, president and CEO of DiamondRock.
