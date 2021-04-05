Chanda Jones wants her customers to feel BowYouTiFul. With her handcrafted felt flower and bow pins, headbands, shoe clips and boys’ bow ties, Jones creates accessories to go with just about any look.
Cottage industries such as BowYouTiFul Bows can turn a hobby into a welcome source of extra income, especially helpful during a time when the economy is unstable. However, it is first and foremost the love of creation that motivates Jones.
Jones was born and raised on St. Thomas and attended Charlotte Amalie High School until Hurricane Marilyn made its way across the territory. She was sent to her aunt’s home in New York to finish high school at Bushwick High School in Brooklyn.
“I love to dress up and that’s what inspired me to do these bows and flowers,” she said. “I come from a background where I was completely spoiled as the only girl. My mother, Barbara Holder, used to make funeral pins-on and I had to help her as a teenager, so I had to learn. When I got older, I wanted to do something nice for myself and started doing shoe clips. It just started taking off and I just wanted to do more and more, and I love to see other women looking beautiful.”
Chandra returned to St. Thomas in 1998 with her firstborn son. She worked at the Bank of Nova Scotia, with a second job at Plaza Extra before landing a job in payroll at the V.I. Police Department. She moved to Florida in 2007, working at GCA Lighting until she was downsized during the 2008 recession. By that time, she had a second son and had to find another way to make ends meet. She cleaned houses for a time before starting a job as a floating leasing agent for Mariner’s Cove Apartments in Tampa. She is now the community leasing manager and looks forward to continuing to move up in the company.
On the side, Jones was making bows and shoe clips for family and friends, and finally made the business official in late 2018. She operates BowYouTiFul Bows out of her craft room in her home. She is often up at 4 or 5 a.m. making the flowers she calls her “peaceful hobby.”
Although most of her customers are from the Virgin Islands, Jones’ first big order was for more than 200 bow brooches and bow ties for a company in Virginia. She started doing felt flower brooches in late 2019 for a sorority, and has since made them for Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Phi Beta sororities. She recently completed orders for Theodore Tunick and Company and the Magistrate Court on St. Thomas for St. Patrick‘s Day.
Jones’ creations are constantly a work in progress, as she discovers new ways to perfect her products. She follows like-minded people on Instagram and researches on YouTube to get ideas and learn new techniques. Her designs have evolved, using magnets instead of pins and adding a second layer of felt to the flowers to make them pop and “give the flower more life, more bloom, more energy.”
“If you could see the first felt flower that I actually made, I’ve come such a long way,” said Jones. “My first circles looked like ovals. I would waste so much material just trying to figure out how to do something. I failed like 50 million times, but I got up 50 million and one.”
Each time she comes up with another design, Jones posts selfies wearing it on Facebook and Instagram to show potential customers how to wear them. One doesn’t need lavish clothing because the bows and flowers can speak for the wearer, she said. They can be worn to dress up an outfit or worn with a T-shirt or a pair of jeans.
A V.I. customer recently asked for a flower made out of madras for the Carnival season, so Jones will make her first attempt at a custom flower made of something other than felt.
“I’m pretty excited about it because I love to be challenged that way. This year is going to be a great year for me, because I’m thinking about so many ways to expand my business, different things I can do to speak a little bit more for the crowd that I have, not staying stuck on something, but finding other ways to make the felt pop, Jones said.
For more information, visit the BowYouTiFul Bows Facebook or Instagram page.