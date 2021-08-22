Pop-up shops are becoming more and more enticing for small business entrepreneurs in the states as they seek a short-term option that can help them determine whether their product or service will be well received or not. Some downtown landlords now offer prime locations for temporary pop-up use in the Virgin Islands as well, but does the pop-up concept actually work? Each situation is unique, but for Xcape 340, their pop-up event was successful enough that they are opening the doors of their permanent location today.
Xcape 340 takes the popular concept of an escape room computer game and turns it into an in-person challenge. Participants are locked in a room with one hour to find clues and solve puzzles to unlock the door to freedom, with teams working together to find their way out. Anything in the room could be a possible clue.
Their first escape room experience, “Blackbeard’s Lost Treasure,” was held as a pop-up event in 2019 in a space across from Havensight Mall. This helped Xcape 340 determine their chances of success without investing large sums or making a long-term commitment.
“What the pop-up allowed us to do is gauge the interest in people and see if this was an experience they would want. It was something relatively new on island and generally just a new experience for people. It’s an exciting adventure when you step into the world of whatever theme we created,” said manager Laurika Jude. “Overall, the pop-up model was our way of just kind of seeing if it would work on a larger scale. It’s always a big step, taking the plunge of signing a long-term lease, so we’re happy that it worked out for us. Honestly, it was only supposed to be a pop-up model, until I saw that this is something that is sustainable. Of course, we have to be creative on how to keep business coming. It’s much bigger than our old space, so there is much more room for our different themes.”
Xcape 340 recently held a beta testing with people from the community to get feedback and suggestions. Based on that feedback, they tweaked the game and are officially opening today.
All of the themes chosen by Xcape 340 will be related to the Virgin Islands in some way. The first theme is “Hotel 1928,” paying homage to Hotel 1829.
To explain how the game works, Jude explains, “You and a group of friends have decided to explore the abandoned Hotel 1928. Unbeknownst to you, there is an old deranged tour guide that has taken up residence there, and it quickly becomes obvious that something nefarious has happened in the hotel. You become trapped and you now have to escape and report your findings to the police.”
For those who are uneasy being locked in a room, only the final door is locked. The entrance door remains unlocked throughout the game.
Xcape 340’s next theme will be “Kalkun Cay.” The theme will also launch Xcape 340’s new mobile version, bringing the escape room to any corporate team building workshop, birthday party or any other event.
Adhering to COVID restrictions, some adjustments had to be made. Instead of allowing eight people from more than one small group to play together, only members of the same group can play at one time, even if it is a smaller group. Pricing is now tiered. The more who play, the less you pay per person. Depending on the number of people in a private group, adults can expect to pay $27 to $30. The room is sanitized in between games and it is given a thorough weekly cleaning. Masks are required.
To book a time slot online, visit www.xcapevi.com. Xcape 340 is located in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Norre Gade across from the V.I. Council on the Arts. for more information, call 340-514-8392