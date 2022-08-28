ST. THOMAS — When many people hear the term “raw fish,” they immediately think of sushi, but the Fish Bar may have them taking a fresh new look at their raw fish options. Light, healthy bites of fresh fish are the highlight at the Fish Bar, the new restaurant just around the corner from Hull Bay Beach, owned by Angelina Torchia, Tyler Beckstead and Kenny Claxton.
The trio has plenty of experience in the restaurant industry. Torchia, from Ithaca, N.Y., grew up in the restaurant business, her father being a restaurant owner. She is in charge of the front of house, branding and marketing. Beckstead, from Charleston, S.C., has family in Vieques, Puerto Rico. He moved to the Virgin Islands in 2005 and spent time working on boats before moving to Hawaii for eight years and then returning. He is the master of all things cocktail. Claxton, the restaurant’s executive chef, grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania, and has an understanding of and appreciation for what goes into a meal from start to finish.
“I moved down here right when I turned 21 and I started working with Kenny and Tyler right away at a restaurant The Longboard on St. John and they were my bosses and I just loved the way they pioneered that project,” Torchia said. “I got to work under them for a few years and watched how they ran things and I appreciated it and respected it so much, this project just kind of happened naturally.”
All three were back on St. Thomas when Beckstead heard of the location on the way to Hull Bay, which was closed during much of the pandemic. He came up with the idea of serving healthy light bites utilizing as much fresh seafood as possible while keeping the atmosphere casual. And it was in the Hull Bay area, one of his favorites. Though it has had many names since, the original restaurant at the location was Bryan’s Bar.
Torchia was dubious at first, recognizing that the building needed “a lot of love.” While she was off-island, she got a call from Beckstead, to whom she was already engaged, asking her what she was doing for the next 10 years of her life. He had signed the lease, he said, and they needed to get to work. They were in it for the long haul, with a substantial lease.
“It is a big commitment, but you’ve got to risk it all to gain,” Torchia said. “I’d rather fail trying, knowing we tried really hard. It’s just the nature of the business.”
It took eight months to finish the construction. They completely gutted the kitchen, put in new flooring and rebuilt the bar four feet out to accommodate the crudo bar, where diners can watch Claxton preparing their fish by the display case. The wall behind the bar was taken out and the result is a light and airy, comfortable space with a stunning view of the water from the screened in patio atop the hill. Fish Bar has been open for a month.
“We want people to be able to come dressed up for date night or come straight off the beach,” said Torchia. “We wanted something that was approachable for everyone. We don’t want it to be anything near fine dining. We want to give our guests an amazing experience with elevated service, but you can get a rum and coke or a fish sandwich.”
The highlight of the menu, of course, is the raw fish. Choose from tuna, salmon or the daily fresh catch. The fish is cut in slices, sashimi-style. Choose from five different styles: Caribbean, Polynesian, Peruvian, Sicilian or Japanese. Order rice or nori wraps to make a fuller meal, poke style or roll your own sushi.
“I do want to recognize that there’s no way we would have been able to pull this off to this point without the local fishermen,” said Torchia. “We’re so thankful. They’ve really supported us from the get-go and we’ve only sold local tuna so far.”
If the thought of raw fish isn’t appealing, there are also entrees such as a fish sandwich, fish stew, a carnivore plate with flank steak or braised pork belly and others.
At Fish Bar, they try to source as much as they can from local suppliers, such as their greens and fruit for both their dishes and their cocktails.
“Everything we use is fresh,” said Torchia. “Tyler spends hours a day pressing the tomatoes, the celery, the avocados, the lemons and limes. It’s a labor of love across the board, with all fresh juices and house made bread and house made sauces. Kenny and Tyler put a lot of love into their menu. Everything is really well thought out and there’s a lot of heart in every corner.”
Once they get settled into their routine, the team eventually plans to open a market downstairs, offering to-go poke and specialty items, probably in the spring. Torchia also hopes to one day hold a monthly farmer’s market as well.
Fish Bar is a first come, first served restaurant with no reservations. Happy Hour runs from 3 to 5 p.m., with $3 off cocktails. Fish Bar is open Wednesday through Sunday until 9 p.m. Visit www.fishbarvi.com for more information.