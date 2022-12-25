ST. THOMAS — You just never know what’s going to happen, so it’s always a good idea to have a Plan B. A successful soca artist with a degree in dental assistance, Toiya Isaac, known onstage as Rudy Live, takes that notion a step further with her Good Ting Luxurious Skincare line.
For Isaac, a graduate of the Charlote Amalie High School Class of 1997, music has always been a part of her life. Her father was a popular Virgin Islands deejay (Calabash) who played dancehall and reggae. Also, she started singing dancehall first and then reggae.
“I never knew I was going to sing soca. I was going to be a reggae queen,” she said. That was until she sang the song “Come Closer,” fusing her love of R&B with a beat that had hints of soca. To her surprise, fans began calling her “Soca Queen.”
“At first, I was upset because that wasn’t what I wanted,” she said. “Then I started to embrace it and study more about it and find out as a performer what I need to do. This isn’t reggae music. This is energetic. It’s happy, happy all the time, like Carnival.”
The song she is best known for is “Pressure Meh.” The beat was created by Malvern Gumbs from Spectrum Band, and Isaac wrote the song herself. It firmly placed her in the soca world, and she has performed with well-known musicians such as Destra, Tarrus Riley, Machel and Shurwayne Winchester of Trinidad and in carnivals from Miami and Atlanta to Trinidad and Curacao. She is currently performing in the Crucian Christmas Festival.
Along the way, Isaac picked up a degree in dental assistance, her backup plan if the music industry didn’t pan out. So far, she’s been on track. Her newest single “Foolish” hit No. 1 in the Virgin Islands.
“The music keeps me with the youths,” she said. “They know my music and I’m able to grasp their attention because they are so intrigued by me as an artist. Once I know that they like my music and they see me in that light, that’s when I start to educate them about staying in school and perfecting your craft. You also have to have something to fall back on if you’re going to get into music, just like I have. I’m trying to teach the ones that are looking at me that you can do more than one thing.”
Besides occasional dental assistance work, mostly with children, Isaac also performs in commercials and has hosted pageants. Her latest venture is Good Ting Luxurious Skincare, which she started earlier this year.
Growing up on St. Thomas, Isaac went back and forth between her grandmother’s house and her greatgrandmother’s house. Playing in the yard, she inevitably got scratches and sores and rashes, and her grandmother and great-grandmother would put aloe and other oils on her to soothe it. Her interest in plants and oils grew and she started putting aloe on her face, “doing self-care before self-care was a thing.”
“I was self-taught from a young kid, doing it on my own,” she said. “This began my interest in using natural home remedies to cure and treat my skin issues, especially when I went to the states and the water would make my skin dry. I began to experiment and read up about the benefits of certified organic essential and carrier oils and I started combining them with cocoa butter and shea butter.”
Since she was using it on herself, she decided to let other people try it, too, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. During the pandemic, Isaac finally had to time put her product together and start her skin care business. She put her Good Ting butter line into production, for sale online and at certain times of the year at Macy’s in Atlanta. (She splits her time between the Virgin Islands and the Georgia city, where she is taking acting lessons.) She is currently working with Amazon to sell her products on their platform.
“I also made a line of oils, which will help with eczema as well as psoriasis,” she said. “I wanted to help other people who had problems with their skin. I’m very health conscious, so I try to make sure I eat in a certain way and a lot of the chemicals and stuff that goes in through your skin from different things get into your blood stream. I wanted to come up with something for people who don’t want to use the lotions that have all those things as well.”
Isaac still makes all of her products herself, labels them and packages them. Next on her agenda is products for teens and children, and she is developing a facial line. Eventually, she would like to add accessories such as robes and slippers to the mix.
Isaac credits her teachers in school for helping prep her for a life in music and in business.
“What helped me a lot were my teachers and some of the stuff that they used to have, like communications arts showcases,” she said. “Being in those things helped me when it came to being on stage. It prepped me. I didn’t know I was going to be a big soca artist, but it helped me get on stage. I had an awesome business teacher as well. I took a lot of business classes, not knowing I really was going to own my own business. So, all those things I took with me so I could feel confident owning my own business.”
For more information, visit www.goodtingskincare.com.