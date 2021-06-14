ST. THOMAS — V.I. Port Authority and Tourism Department officials welcomed the inaugural Frontier Airlines flight from San Juan to St. Thomas on Saturday with a fire truck water salute as it arrived at 2:20 p.m. at King Airport.
Frontier Airlines is now offering service between San Juan and St. Thomas every Saturday. This is the third route the airline has added to the U.S. Virgin Islands since it began service to the territory in February this year.
Frontier will offer the San Juan to St. Thomas flight using an Airbus 320 or Airbus 320 Neo aircraft that can carry 170 or 194 passengers, respectively.
Frontier currently offers service to St. Thomas from Orlando three times a week and twice a week from Miami. The new service from San Juan is an indicator of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ growing tourism strength despite the pandemic, with more carriers continuing to add new airlift to the territory.
“This will increase the affordability of flights and convenient options for residents, visitors, and interisland travelers from other Caribbean islands — including the British Virgin Islands — who travel via the King Airport,” said Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe.
He added that the Bryan-Roach administration, the Tourism Department and the Port Authority’s Board of Governors and staff look forward to a continued successful partnership with Frontier Airlines as it expands it service throughout the Caribbean.