A rocky start due to COVID-19 restrictions did not stop chef Charles Mereday from reopening the iconic Galleon Steaks and Seafood Restaurant at Green Cay Marina on St. Croix, and it hasn’t deterred him from opening the new ParrotFish, a sports and wine bar in downtown Christiansted. Whereas Galleon Restaurant offers more fine dining creative dishes, Mereday takes a turn toward the casual with ParrotFish, opened three weeks ago.
With close to 30 years in the industry, Mereday has vast experience in the kitchen. He started working in restaurants at the age of 16 in his native North Carolina and went on to study at Johnson and Wales Culinary School in Charleston. He spent time training at many notable restaurants, including the New York Times four-star Ryland Inn and France’s Michelin three-star restaurant, La Maison Troisgros.
He has owned and operated various restaurant concepts from fine dining to pizzerias, with locations through the Midwest, Florida and the Virgin Islands. He has worked as a hotel and resort executive chef and as well a chef instructor. Additionally, he produced a culinary and travel show for television called “Back of the House with Charles Mereday.”
“I love it,” he said of the culinary industry. “I love the creativity and the cooking process. I also love the guests and making the guests happy. It’s just a great business overall. It’s a lot of fun and the people that you work with are great.”
One of his first jobs out of culinary school was at Hibiscus Beach Hotel on St. Croix in 1996, and his love of the island had him coming back time and again over the course of nine years. He opened July Grill in Philadelphia, and the next year, he opened one on St. Croix. He had his own restaurant at the Hibiscus as well, and even spent a couple of years at Old Stone Farmhouse on St. Thomas.
The Galleon was a landmark restaurant on St. Croix that opened in 1984. Hurricanes Irma and Maria heavily damaged the property, which then remained vacant for more than two years. Mereday was able to procure the space, remodel it and reopen last year. The waterfront restaurant has an air-conditioned dining room as well as marina-front patio seating and offers a creative menu in an upscale relaxed atmosphere.
Just as they were about to open, they got cut short.
“Literally, on the day of my grand opening, the governor announced all bars and restaurants were closed because of COVID, so then we had to totally reverse course and change the whole menu and started doing takeout,” he said. “The takeout was really what held up the business. The $20 takeout plates became so popular, we were able to develop a decent customer base just doing takeout.”
They started out small. At first, it was just Mereday and his girlfriend Brittany Hadden in the kitchen, answering the phones, preparing takeout orders and doing the dishes. They added one employee at a time over the course of the last year as restrictions eased and guests were allowed to return, and they have developed a strong and dependable team. Hadden runs the kitchen on a day-to-day basis, while Mereday, as chef/owner, has other responsibilities that come with running a business.
With a dependable team in place, Mereday was able to look around at other business opportunities, which he found on Strand Street in Christiansted. He opened ParrotFish almost three weeks ago, a sports and wine bar with a fresh creative menu, a nice wine selection, big screen TVs and a large bar. Everything is made from scratch chef by executive chef Jeff Iller and his team.
“It’s real food, good food, creative food, in a nice casual atmosphere. The goal here is the husbands and the wives. I can’t please everyone per se, but I’m trying to give it a more mature environment for people to relax and socialize, but also watch sports and check out the game,” said Mereday.
He added, “I didn’t want to do another high-end restaurant right now. I wanted to do something more casual, something where I was able to hire a chef and a manager and let them run the business, as opposed to me having to do it on a day-to-day, be a business owner and less of a chef/owner. It’s a lot on your own. I’ve been doing it a long time now, so I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons, but the key, and what I’ve been lucky with, is my staff, just having great people, really solid people that you can depend on and can trust. I have a great team and they really support me.”
The Galleon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. ParrotFish opens at 5 p.m. For more information, call 340-244-6007.