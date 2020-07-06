When Lisa Higgs saw a strange, round, bright orange boat topped with an umbrella while on vacation in Aruba in 2019, it made her smile. She immediately knew that funky little boat was going to be her next business venture. She changed the color to vivid pink with a flamingo motif, and within a year, she had five custom donut boats of her own to open Flamin’ Go V.I. on St. Thomas.
Higgs, originally from the Dallas, Texas, area, has years of experience in the hospitality industry, owning and operating a 22,000 square-foot wedding and event venue that handled three to four events at a time. She had absolutely no intention of selling her lucrative business until an offer came along that she just could not refuse, and she sold it in September of 2018.
“I asked myself ‘So now what do I do?’” she said. “I just chilled for two months and then started feeling very much without a purpose, so I started praying.”
Higgs went to Aruba during a Valentine’s Day vacation last year and saw the strange little boats bobbing in the water with tourists obviously having a great time. She was immediately sold on the idea. She got the contact number for the manufacturer in Germany, the only company in the world that makes these custom-built vessels, and got to work.
“I had a whole business plan figured out before I even left Aruba,” she said.
Having lived on St. Thomas on and off since 2009, she knew these fun crafts would be a hit on the island. Working with the ArtThink manufacturer, she finally took delivery of five donut boats on Valentine’s Day, exactly one year to the day since she first laid eyes on them.
The boats did not come ready to ride. The manufacturer had to fly someone to St. Thomas to assemble them, which took until mid-March. She got her business license on March 20 and Flamin’ Go V.I. was ready to open. The very next day, the Virgin Islands government shut down all non-essential businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic. She had to wait two and half months to open for business on June 1, when restrictions were lifted.
“You just have to accept what you can’t change,” she said.
The Flamin’ Go V.I. boats come in two sizes. There are two 10-passenger boats available with a 15 horsepower engine, and three smaller boats that fit up to six people, powered by an 8 horsepower motor. At first glance, the boats look like inflatables, but they are actually made of an unsinkable plastic material that is very heavy (the 10-passenger boat weighs 11,000 pounds). These coastal cruisers are Coast Guard inspected and no boat license is necessary to operate one.
The vessels are rented out as bareboats. Renters can go anywhere they please along the coast, even as far as Pizza Pi in Christmas Cove. They are provided with a map of suggested stops and safe places to anchor, but for those not familiar with the area, Higgs can provide a list of drivers who know the local waters, an option used by 95% of the renters. There is a speaker onboard for passengers to listen to their own music, and lights are under the umbrella.
Per person, Flamin’ Go provides an affordable day on the water. The larger boat for “you and your flock” can be rented for $500 for a four-hour half day or $800 for an eight-hour full day. Another option is the Flamingle for small groups to share. That option is $75 per person for a half day and $120 for a full day. Locals are offered a sizeable discount on weekdays.
Flamin’ Go V.I. takes the COVID guidelines seriously and sanitizes the boat to CDC standards. Because of the size of the middle table, one small group can sit on one side while another group can sit on the other and be 11 feet apart.
Higgs said there are two things she has noticed about her guests in the month Flamin’ Go V.I. has been open. First, she has seen several families that have not seen each other since the coronavirus quarantine gather together for the first time. Second, the round design allows all guests on the boat to sit in a circle and interact with everyone else and be part of every conversation, which is difficult to do on a regular boat.
Despite the COVID concerns, Higgs is surprised at just how busy Flamin’ Go V.I. has been since opening.
“I’ve been blown away by the support of locals,” she said. “Ninety percent of my business has been local and I am so thankful and grateful and humbled.”
Flamin’ Go V.I. has a five-year exclusivity with the manufacturer for both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. There are only 253 donut boat locations globally. Her plan is to open five locations in five years. She is already laying the groundwork for a location on St. Croix.
Between the design and the color, the boats certainly get a lot of attention.
“Everywhere you go, you feel like a celebrity because people on other boats are all taking pictures of you and the boat,” she said. “It’s just fun and safe and affordable for all ages.”
Flamin’ Go V.I. is located in Oasis Cove Marina. Visit flamingovi.com or call 340-473-1302 for details.