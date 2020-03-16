Globally recognized SEED SPOT’s 2-Day Launch Camp to empower more impact-driven entrepreneurs will be held March 27 and 28 on St. Thomas.
The program is designed to support entrepreneurs in the beginning stages of founding a business, and make them stronger through the unique programming SEED SPOT offers to entrepreneurs who are creating a product, service or technology that positively impacts the world.
During the camp, entrepreneurs will be offered a curriculum designed for social entrepreneurship, mentors, content experts and a community of support. It culminates in a community pitch event.
“Empowering entrepreneurs solving local and global issues creates ripples of positive change, yet many individuals lack access to resources and networks to launch their idea,” says C’pher Gresham, CEO of SEED SPOT. “We know that genius and ideas are equally distributed, but opportunity is not, that is why we foster entrepreneurship through programs, mentorship, access to networks and capital, and on-going support, by empowering dynamic local leaders to organize SEED SPOT programs in their communities. We are excited to empower the U.S. Virgin Islands entrepreneurial community.”
“We want every talented innovator in the Virgin Islands to have access to the resources, tools, and networks they need to help solve our biggest problems,” said Tricia Homer, SEED SPOT’s lead community organizer. Homer is currently a faculty member at the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business where she teaches business communication, social innovation, and entrepreneurship. “SEED SPOT is a great fit for the V.I. because they bring a proven curriculum, a global support network and impact metrics to hold them accountable. Social entrepreneurship is about solving our most complex problems in a more sustainable way. We have the skills and passion to address our social issues right here in the Virgin Islands.”
Miss U.S. Virgin Islands Universe in 2005, Homer produced and directed the first-ever production of “The Vagina Monologues” in the Virgin Islands in 2004 and 2005. Part of Eve Ensler’s global V-Day movement, the Obie Award-winning play raised awareness about violence against women in the Virgin Islands and raised over $13,000 for the Family Resource Center and Women’s Coalition of St. Croix. She is bringing the same passion for social change to this program.
“We have a rock star team of entrepreneurs, local community leaders, educators, and event producers guiding and advising this USVI SEED SPOT initiative.”
Over the past seven years, SEED SPOT has worked with over 844 ventures, 88% of which are still in business today. Of these ventures, 53% are female founded, 81% are started by underrepresented founders, and collectively, the ventures have created more than 2,300 new jobs and impacted more than eight million lives, according to a press release from SEED SPOT.
Registration is now open for SEED SPOT’s U.S. Virgin Islands 2-Day Launch Camp The cost is $75 per participant. Participants can register at bit.ly/2DLC-VI.
