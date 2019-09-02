Gowrie Group, based in Westbrook, Conn., and one of the nation’s Top 50 independent insurance agencies, has been named an official sponsor of the USVI Charter Yacht Show.
Gowrie Group manages the comprehensive health insurance and yacht insurance offered to members of the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA). The show will take place Nov. 11 through 14 at IGY Marina’s Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
“Personal health insurance is extremely important, especially in the U.S. and its territories such as the Virgin Islands. Most emergency situations will end up on the U.S. mainland for treatment and you want to make sure your coverage extends into the U.S.,” said Rick Bagnall, Gowrie Group’s senior vice president and specialist in marine benefits and health insurance. “We are pleased to partner with VIPCA to offer this program to its members, to support the USVI Charter Yacht Show and to host a table at the show, where we look forward to meeting crews, captains, fleet managers and VIPCA members and answering questions.” Bagnall added that Gowrie Group’s insurance policy available through VIPCA has been modified for 2019-2020 with changes that will positively affect each member.
“We have provided access to health insurance for our crew members for over two years now,” said Oriel Blake, VIPCA executive director. “The Gowrie Group have proven immaculate with their rapid response time and continued support, particularly with this third consecutive year of show sponsorship.”
Commented