Jaime Fairfoot, director of sales and business development at SportsArt, is urging Caribbean leaders to do more to encourage businesses investing in initiatives which protect the environment and promote sustainable tourism development.
“Green businesses need to be the norm and not the exception,” said Fairfoot whose company produces gym equipment which converts energy expended during exercise, in a gym or at home, into grid grade electricity.
At the Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Awards ceremony in Miami, Fairfoot urged governments and the private sector to salute environmentally focused nationals on a daily basis and not just on special occasions: “These people are at the front lines of your operations and absorb a lot so it’s important that they get as much encouragement as possible.”
He praised the organization for highlighting the need for the sector to be more environmentally responsible through its CHIEF Awards Celebration.
“Congratulations to the winners of awards who are making great strides in dealing with the challenges of climate change,” said Fairfoot.
2019 CHIEF Environmental Sustainability Award recipients:
- First place: Small Hope Bay Lodge in Andros, Bahamas, for launching a re-engineering and upgrade initiative focused on solar power, as part of its refurbishments following the 2016 hurricane season.
- Second place: Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia, recognized for its recent reduction of single-use plastics and Styrofoam products, as well as its 20% reduction in energy usage across occupied hotel guestrooms.
- Third place: Blue Horizons Garden Resort in Grenada, for its comprehensive approach towards reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
- Environmental Sustainability “Hall of Fame” award: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba was honored for ongoing leadership and excellence in this category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.