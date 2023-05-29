ST. THOMAS — Rum and American history blend together with Hamilton & Lafayette Distillery, Inc. offering a unique cocktail of premium rum made from 100 percent pure sugarcane juice and a fascinating tour through early U.S. history and rum production at the new Hamilton & Lafayette Rum Experience at the Grand Hotel.
The name Hamilton & Lafayette honors two famous figures in American history. The first is Alexander Hamilton, who grew up on St. Croix before becoming one of the American founding fathers. The Marquis de Lafayette was a French aristocrat and military officer who fought in the American Revolutionary war commanding American troops in several battles, working closely together with Hamilton to help win the war.
In Yorktown in 1781, Hamilton and Lafayette celebrated their victory against tyranny by sharing barrels of rum with American soldiers to celebrate their friendship and achievements.
Hamilton & Lafayette’s sugarcane is grown at Prosperity Estate on St. Croix, which dates back to 1797. A 176-acre portion was purchased in 2018. Using state-of-the-art farming processes, the farm now produces approximately 8,000 pounds of sugar cane per acre. Thirteen pounds of sugar cane goes into a single bottle of 80 proof Hamilton & Lafayette Rum.
Hamilton & Lafayette is “rhum agricole,” or agricultural rum, made by fermenting pure sugarcane juice. When France began to make sugar from sugar beets in the early 1800s, sugar prices dropped in the French Caribbean. Sugar producing factories could not survive solely on sugar production, so they began fermenting and distilling sugar cane juice into rum.
Ninety-seven percent of rums worldwide are sugar or “industrial” rums, made from molasses, a byproduct of sugar production, diluted with water. Rhum Agricole is typically sweeter, fruitier and more complex than industrial rum.
The Hamilton & Lafayette brand is the first fresh sugarcane rum made in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and one of the first in the United States. The British Virgin Islands has its own sugarcane rum, Arundel Cane Rum, produced by Callwood Rum Distillery.
The Hamilton & Lafayette Rum Experience is a welcome new attraction, adding to the revitalization efforts in downtown Charlotte Amalie. The Grand Hotel, opened in 1841, was the premier hotels on the island until its closure in 1975. It has been home to a variety of shops and restaurants since. Hamilton & Lafayette took over much of the building in 2020 and completely renovated it to the tune of approximately $3 million, with a rum store and boutique, a rum café and the Hamilton & Lafayette Rum Experience tour. The opening was temporarily delayed because of the recent pandemic and opened last month.
On a recent tour, guide Shebah Potter, who is a descendant of the Taylor family who owned the Grand Hotel for many years before selling it to the Lockhart family in 1914, shared personal knowledge about her family ties to the building. That family history, she said, was the reason she wanted to work here specifically.
The first part of the tour focuses on the roles played by Hamilton and Lafayette during the American Revolution, while the second half explains the history of rum in the Caribbean and the process of rum making through the 40-minute guided tour of the demo micro distillery.
The role of slavery in rum production is discussed on the tour. Hamiton & Lafayette seeks to acknowledge that issue by eliminating the backbreaking work of harvesting sugarcane by hand.
“The farm is fully automated,” said Potter. “There’s not a single human being that goes onto that field cutting sugarcane, laboring under the sun.”
While waiting for their own sugarcane to further develop and go through the aging process, as well as the construction of their own distillery, Hamilton & Lafayette has selected rums from Martinique, a world leader in the production of premium sugar cane rums. Their white, amber and aged rums are sold exclusively at the Grand Hotel store.
For more information or to book a tour, visit hldistilleryusvi.com.