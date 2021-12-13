Are you ready to hit the beach, but dread the time it’s going to take to buy your snacks, beverages and ice, find a cooler, pack it and drag it to the beach?
Now you can have that all taken care of for you and give yourself more time to relax and enjoy your day with your toes in the sand with Cooler to Go.
The story of how Will and Ausra Tuttle, owners of Cooler to Go, came to live on St. John is an interesting one.
Ausra Tuttle, a native of Lithuania, landed in the U.S. 21 years ago with $100 in her pocket, knowing no English. She ended up in Nantucket as a painter, learned how to drive an ambulance and went on to become an ER trauma nurse. Will Tuttle was a successful business analyst who consulted around the globe.
Days after their wedding, hurricanes Irma and Maria came through the Virgin Islands, where Will Tuttle’s mother Anna lived in Cruz Bay on St. John. They came to the islands intent on a quick rescue mission to get her off St. John and essentially, never left.
With contacts, savings and more than a little luck, the Tuttles were on the first aircraft that landed on St. Thomas after Irma. They did eventually get his mother off island, but stayed themselves to volunteer.
Giving up the corporate world, the Tuttles decided to make St. John their home, Will Tuttle had his captain’s license and started Yellow Bird Charters. Ausra Tuttle is now a full-time nurse at the Myra Keating Clinic.
“As a charter captain, you provision your boat with liquor and snacks, those types of things, and that evolved into gift baskets for property managers,” Will Tuttle said. “The provisioning business, Caribbean Planning, which my wife spearheads, very quickly moved to provisioning for villas, homes and even private boats. Two turned into 10, which turned into 20, and then it evolved to the point where that was good and stable.”
Will Tuttle spent over a year thinking about creating a business with no competition that there is a strong need for, a win-win business that sells itself. What he came up with is Cooler to Go, partnering with Cost-U-Less to store and pack the coolers. Cooler to Go now serves St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas.
“Wouldn’t it be cool to wake up in the morning as a villas renter and on the front step are two coolers full of beverages and ice and snacks ready to go? Or if you want us to put it in the Jeep, leave a note and we’ll put it in the Jeep,” he said. “We’ll deliver to villas, a hotel room or front desk, depending on the hotel, and apartments for locals. Locals are very into this because they work hard and they may have one day off a week. They don’t want to go shopping and load up for the weekend’s fun on the beach.”
The process is simple. Clients can visit the website and choose whichever beverages, ice and snacks they want for a day at the beach by 5 p.m. the night before. Cooler to Go fills the cooler, small, medium or large, and delivers to the client’s desired location as early as 7 a.m. the next day. Coolers are picked up the day after, and can be switched out for a new cooler or be rented for additional days.
“We’ve taken a lot of money and time to dial in the website so it’s really friendly, with point and click pictures of most items, stressing that national park beaches don’t allow bottles,” Will Tuttle said. “We try to use as many local products as much as possible, such as Mutiny Vodka and beers from St. John Brewery.”
The timing for Cooler to Go couldn’t have been better. The Tuttles started the service not long before COVID hit, “the right idea at the right time.” It is convenient, particularly for the elderly who don’t want to venture out as much, and it “keeps as many people as possible out of the stores,” to keep the spread of the virus down. Cooler to Go employees are required to wear their masks at all times and follow protocol. Coolers are disinfected after every use.
Reputation is important to the Tuttles. All employees are local, and drivers are required to wear a uniform for a professional appearance and must be licensed.
“The uniform is an important part of who we are, professional and secure,” Will Tuttle said. “We need to keep the five-star image that we want to be, not one of those provisioners that can’t find five items and comes in and leaves a note for when the villas guests get there. My wife searches high and low to find what they want and that’s the reputation that we want.”
Still giving back to the community, the Tuttles are donating proceeds to schools on St. John and St. Croix for WiFi and laptops in honor of his mother, who passed away earlier this year.
For more information visit www.coolertogovi.com or visit their provisioning website, caribbeanplanning.com.