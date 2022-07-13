ST. CROIX — Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced Monday that the Charles Harwood modular temporary parking lot will be open for parking.
All persons doing business with the department, employees included, are required to park in the new parking facility, according to a release statement.
Parking directly in front of the modular buildings is for reserved parking and drop-off/pick-up only. Parking on the street will no longer be permitted.
According to the statement, the department is seeking approval from the Department of Public Works to make the street on the south side of the new temporary parking lot a one-way road with traffic flowing primarily from west to east. Violators will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.
Ginny Dargan, a spokesperson for the Health Department, when asked why the new facility is “temporary,” said the change is being made in preparation for construction of the new building on the Charles Harwood Complex — a project that will take approximately 30 months.”
The Health Department in its earlier statement said “the construction of the temporary parking lot and the accompanying procedures outlined are in place to ensure a safe environment for all.”
Encarnacion apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary change may cause.