ST. THOMAS — From 4D ultrasounds for a gender reveal to breastfeeding, nutrition and mental health, Helping Hands Family Center supports families throughout every developmental cycle of a child’s life.
Although clinical director and owner of Helping Hands Family Center Dr. Michelle Martin-Dowe calls the Virgin Islands home, her mother was in the military, so she grew up “all over the place.” When her mother retired after 20 years of service, they returned to St. Thomas, where she graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School. Again, she left the island for college. As she was wrapping up her doctorate degree at California Southern University in 2013, she was told she could work on her dissertation wherever she liked, and she immediately came back home. Since then, she has worked with the Health Department’s Birth to Three program and in mental health. In Florida, she worked in corrections in the realm of mental health and in a residential facility for children and adults. For her post-doctorate hours, Martin-Dowe moved to the British Virgin Islands, where she eventually opened her own practice, Therapy to Thrive, a practice she still owns.
In 2020, during the pandemic, Martin-Dowe became pregnant with her son, Zion.
“At that time, it was really hard to get a lot of resources. Everyone was very isolative, and outside of my regular doctor visits, I didn’t have much help as far as breast counselling and meeting other moms and doing any kind of therapies. When we took a trip to St. Petersburg, Fla., I went to a mommy clinic there to get a 4D ultrasound screen and decided that when I get situated, I want to do one of these on St. Thomas and the BVI.”
At the mommy clinic, they offered services such as yoga, pre-natal massages, post-natal massages, but with Martin-Dowe’s extensive mental health experience, she wanted to combine the two to offer comprehensive services for children through every developmental stage.
At Helping Hands, which opened in January in Raphune Hill, care begins when a fetus is 6 weeks old, when a 4D color ultrasound can be 99.9 percent accurate when it come to determining the child’s gender. They teach breastfeeding classes, parenting classes, co-parenting classes for those parents who do not live together, nutrition and counseling, because your mental health and your physiological health go hand in hand with supporting the child, according to Martin-Dowe. At Helping Hands, they have two registered dieticians for individuals who may have diabetes or any kind of chronic medical condition where nutrition is essential.
“Once the child is born, Helping Hands conducts early intervention classes, so any child who may have been premature or mom just wants them to do a lot of developmental therapy, we have a developmental skills group with an occupational therapist, a speech therapist and a few pediatricians to answer any questions we may have, so it’s a very personable experience as the child grows through every cycle of development,” said Martin-Dowe. “Once our kids are up to par and hopefully have no more developmental delays, if they need any mentorship or any mental health counselling in addition to individual therapy and couple’s counseling and parenting classes, these kids can also get individual therapy. So, it’s like a longitudinal study, where we pick the mom up from pregnancy and we’re tracking and we’re providing intervention in every area of life so that we do have promising adults coming out into the community.”
Martin-Dowe’s own son is the inspiration for many of the programs Martin-Dowe is implementing.
“My son spends a lot of time here, too, so it’s really fun to see him grow and develop in the same setting, because really and truly, this clinic was based around him,” Martin-Dowe said. “I remember the George Floyd situation early on in the pandemic. I was pregnant, but I didn’t know I was having a boy at that point, and I thought about how frightening is it for a mom in America at this time, watching this and raising a Black boy. So, every program I picked was hand selected, programs that I know I would have wanted for my son during my pregnancy. It’s not just for me, it’s for my community and I’m excited for everyone to take advantage of this. It’s important to point out that even if a parent can’t afford some of these services, there are agencies that are willing to partner and provide that support through Helping Hands.”
One project Martin-Dowe is especially enthusiastic about is their new Helping Boys Manage program that’s, free for at risk youth. Although the 10-week program started Saturday, there is open admission throughout the cycle. Two male licensed therapists will be providing weekly therapy sessions for the boys and they’ll have the opportunity to work on anger management and social skills and be exposed to different career tracks. A number of community members will serve as guest speakers. So far, 53 students have signed up, split by age groups and developmental levels.
“I’m extremely excited about this program because I went to Charlotte Amalie High School and I know what it is when not every child has access to a mentor or have both parents in the house or have the financial means to receive mental health services.”
For more information, visit www.hhfcvi.com or call 340-690-5474.