ST. THOMAS — Elevate Island announced its official grand opening in Red Hook on Wednesday, providing high-quality, hemp-derived cannabis products to U.S. Virgin Islands residents.
Elevate Island aims to offer a diverse range of hemp-derived cannabinoids, which are Farm Bill Compliant, including THC, CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, THCP, THCO and more. Products include smokable flowers, edibles, concentrates, vaporizers, tinctures, topicals, rubs and accessories.
Harout “Flow” Yerganian, founder and director of Elevate Island, was introduced to holistic modalities such as yoga, supplements and cannabis after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer.
In June of 2015, Yerganian was diagnosed with pneumonia in Dallas, Texas. After receiving traditional medical treatment, the flu-like symptoms subsided.
Yerganian recognized that he had a stressful lifestyle as a busy wedding photographer, so he decided to visit a friend in the U.S. Virgin Islands. After three days, he knew he wanted to move to the islands, as he saw an opportunity to raise his quality of life and decrease his stress levels.
Yerganian found work at a small retail store on St. Thomas and learned about the ins and outs of global and local retail trade. Two years later, Yerganian began to miss photography and decided to accept a photo assignment in Miami. Just before he left, he started to experience cold and flu-like symptoms and was again diagnosed with pneumonia. He was treated and felt better, temporarily.
While he was in Miami, the territory was hit by the twin hurricanes Irma and Maria. Yerganian took a job working as a contractor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an attempt to make his way back to the USVI to help the community. Upon arrival in Tampa, Yerganian wasn’t feeling well again, and checked himself into the Memorial Hospital ER, where he was finally diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
His team of oncologists made it clear that if he didn’t start treatment, he would only have about five months left to live. After three months of chemotherapy, the tumor had not budged and remained a fist-sized mass between his lungs, on his heart.
Having only two months left on the “expiration date” that the oncologists had given him, Yerganian lost all hope of beating the cancer and instead focused on increasing his quality of life.
Against his doctors’ orders, Yerganian tried high potency cannabis edibles for the next eight weeks. To his surprise, he says, he was in full remission and cleared out the pulmonary embolisms in his left lung after beginning to smoke cannabis in lieu of painful injections.
His experience with the diagnosis, anxiety and trauma inspired him to provide a full range of wellness accessibility to others. Elevate Island’s mission is to improve the quality of life of the local community and tourists by promoting holistic well-being, whether medical or recreational.
“I know not everyone wants or needs every medicine,” Yerganian said, “but I believe everyone should have the legal right to access every medicine.”
In February 2019, Yerganian opened his first retail concept, Oasis Healing Center in Moore, Okla., and in 2020 he managed a pre-existing retailer in South Oklahoma City.
As he gained industry experience, Yerganian was set on opening a unique retail concept on St. Thomas. While the COVID-19 pandemic put his plans on hold, he launched the Rehab Cannabis Club, a company that manufactures edibles in Oklahoma. The CBD gummies are available at six retailers on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Today, Yerganian assists every Elevate Island customer with his expertise in selecting products that fit their unique needs, taking the time to discuss, educate and engage, using an individual-focused approach.
Elevate Island is open seven days a week with varying hours in Red Hook, across the parking lot from Moe’s Fresh Market.
Elevate Island’s next step will be the addition of a wellness center, which includes but is not limited to yoga, meditation, sound healing, a sensory deprivation float tank and cryotherapy.
“Bringing Elevate Island from concept to reality would have been impossible without our community’s physical, emotional and financial support,” Yerganian said. “My gratitude is as deep as the ocean, and I hope to continue helping people feel human.”
For more information visit www.elevateisland.com .