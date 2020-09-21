Fortune Magazine has named Rashida Hodge one of their 40 under 40 emerging leaders in technology for 2020 earlier this month. Originally from St. Thomas, Hodge earned her MBA in industrial engineering from Duke University. While finishing her degree, she became a summer intern at IBM, eventually transitioning to a full-time employee when her studies were completed. She has remained with IBM for nearly 18 years. Her first job with the company was as a program manager on IBM’s personal computing division in North Carolina. She relocated to Slovakia to head up technical support for IBM’s customers in Europe and Africa and also spent a short time for the company in Shenzhen, China. Hodge is now Vice President of North America Global Markets.
Hodge, an advocate for women and people of color in tech and investing, also recently joined the board of the nonprofit Girls Inc. She has made an endowment to her Alma Mater, NC State, to aid African American women and minorities who want to study engineering. She has also made contributions in the USVI through this year’s summer STEM Camp with the RT Park, donating $25,000 to the program.