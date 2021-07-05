There are plenty of reasons why people get dehydrated, but most of them are not serious enough for a hospital visit just to get an IV. With certified nurse Greg Bowen and his new service Island IV, St. Thomians can now get that infusion in the comfort of their own home.
Bowen, originally from Grenada, spent most of his life in New York. He got his nursing degree at CUNY Medgar Evers Community College about 10 years ago and worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in pediatric oncology for six years.
“I need to help people,” he said. “I honestly enjoy helping people. That feeling of you just knowing you made a difference in someone’s life, that plays a big part for me. It’s a motivating factor. Working in pediatric oncology, that takes a toll on you, but it does give you perspective. You kind of learn how to appreciate little things and what’s important. Health is what’s important. Health is wealth.”
Working the night shift, he and a colleague would go out for food and noticed a lot of inebriated people on the streets at that late hour. His friend suggested they should think about opening a hangover truck to give people IV fluids at the bars for hydration. Although that halfhearted suggestion was never acted on, the idea never quite left Bowen’s mind.
Fast forward to December 2016, when Bowen and his family moved to St. Thomas. Working at the St. Thomas Cancer Specialists in the V.I. Medical Foundation Building, he realized there was no outpatient infusion service on the island. His friend’s offhand suggestion came back to him, morphing into a more practical endeavor: Island VI, bringing IV services to the patients’ home. This type of mobile IV service, he said, is common in major metropolitan areas such as New York, Miami and Las Vegas, but it is definitely new to the territory.
“Because St. Thomas doesn’t have a dedicated outpatient infusion service, if you need IV antibiotics for any reason, you have to be admitted to the hospital, or even if you need IV medication, I don’t believe you can go to the hospital, get it and go home. A lot of people have to be admitted for that. So, if you need seven days of IV antibiotics, you stay there for seven days. If you are stable, really and truly, you should be able to get this done and sleep in your own bed,” Bowen said.
Besides the comfort of being in your own home, it uses less resources causes less stress and there is less chance of getting a nosocomial infection (hospital acquired infection). The goal of Island IV is to keep people out of the hospital as much as possible.
“The hospital serves its purpose for really sick people, but if you just have a little vomiting or something and you don’t want to go to the emergency room, this is where our services come in handy, for these urgent but not emergency needs,” Bowen said. “We fill that gap, here at our office or on your boat, at your home or office or at the beach.”
Bowen still works full time for St. Thomas Cancer Specialists, and made a deal with the doctors to share part of the office for Island VI after hours and on weekends. Though most of his business is mobile, patients can also come in and have an infusion in the office if they prefer.
Bowen is setting up Island IV, which he started in August 2020, in phases. Now in phase one, he is doing IV hydrations, vitamin infusions such as Vitamin C and calcium and injections such as B12, Vitamin D and a weight loss injection, “kind of like a med spa.” Bowen works under the purview of Dr. Erole McLean Hobdy, who reviews all the files and writes the orders for the infusion or injection.
The goal for phase two, which he hopes to implement late next year, will be to add IV antibiotics and medications, working in tandem with the hospital and other health care providers to provide service to their clients and accepting Medicaid and Medicare.
“A lot of pregnant women have a rough first trimester with nausea and vomiting. A lot of my goal is to link up with a GYN and provide the service to their patients so they don’t have to go to the hospital if they can’t keep anything down and are dehydrated, or provide services to women with high-risk pregnancies who are bed ridden. We can go to their home and provide IV fluids to them,” Bowen said.
Island IV offers ten different services, as well as COVID testing, and infusions can be customized to meet the client’s needs. The most popular service is the hydration infusion, but they also offer a hangover cure, an infusion to improve skin, a mix of vitamins and nutrients, Vitamin C and an infusion to assist with chemotherapy recovery. Infusions typically take 30 to 90 minutes, depending on the mix.
For more information, call 340-727-0220 or visit Island-iv.com or their social media pages.