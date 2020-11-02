Island Global Yachting (IGY) will expand their global superyacht marina portfolio with the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour in Miami, Fla.
As part of the incorporation into the IGY network, the marina will be rebranded as Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens. The marina joins IGY’s international superyacht marina network, with a total of 19 marinas across 11 countries, serving nearly 2,000 superyachts annually.
Opened in 2016, Island Gardens Deep Harbour welcomes the world’s largest superyachts and is home to a variety of signature events, including the annual SuperYacht Miami Show. It accommodates superyachts over 500 feet, with in-slip fueling and high-power electric.
“Miami is one of the most important yachting destinations in the world, and the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour aligns with our strategy of continued expansion into the world’s most popular superyacht destinations,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “The addition of this marquee Miami superyacht marina will provide existing and new clients enhanced flexibility to berth with IGY around the world. We are also very excited to host a variety of curated superyacht events throughout the year.”
“We are very pleased to enter our partnership with IGY Marinas. Island Gardens Deep Harbour has been one of the most important superyacht destinations in the United States,” said Mehmet Bayraktar, chairman of Flagstone Property Group, the developer that initially opened the marina. “It will now additionally be part of a global network with IGY Marinas’ involvement, an addition we welcome. Once completed, the Island Gardens mixed-use project will be the centerpiece of Miami and on par with leading urban resort areas such as Monaco, St Tropez and Ibiza.”
Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens, with breathtaking views of the Miami skyline, sits on Watson Island and is only a few minutes’ drive from both downtown Miami and South Beach, serving as the ideal yachting destination to experience all that Miami has to offer. The property also features The Deck at Island Gardens restaurant, described by Forbes as “Miami’s Hottest New Restaurant.”
To ensure a smooth and seamless transition for guests, IGY’s team will work closely with Flagstone Property Group to incorporate the marina into the IGY network.
“We are absolutely thrilled to bring IGY’s brand, elevated operating standards and Five-Platinum Anchor standards to this world class destination and look forward to delivering the best experiences possible to our valued customers,” said Kenny Jones MBE, IGY’s Head of Global Operations.
Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens is open and accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.igymarinas.com.