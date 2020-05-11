U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs, Douglas W. Domenech announced that the fiscal year 2020 grant application deadline for the Technical Assistance Program, the Maintenance Assistance Program, and the Coral Reef and Natural Resources Initiative will be extended for an additional thirty days to June 1.
Applications for funding may be submitted by insular government entities, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations whose grant proposals are in accordance with 2 CFR 200 and will directly benefit the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands or the Freely Associated States, which are the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. Complete instructions on how to apply for these discretionary financial assistance programs as provided through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs may be found at: https://www.doi.gov/oia/financial-assistance.