ST. THOMAS — Water runoff, especially during a hurricane, has caused significant damage to roadways, resorts and other island properties over the years.
As a frequent guest at Bolongo Beach Resort during the last 13 years, David Zimmerman, a landscape designer, saw the erosion issues and flooding the resort had been suffering and decided to offer a solution to the problem with the creation of Island Designs Landscaping and Water Solutions, LLC.
Zimmerman and his partner Duane Ferguson, a civil engineer, specialize in sustainable and environmental strategies to not only beautify properties but also offer solutions for runoff damage.
“We basically combine Duane’s structural background with my design background and we put together some products and services to help minimize storm water flooding and beautify properties in the Virgin Islands,” Zimmerman said. “Water management is at the core of the business. It’s really taking that water, treating it, filtering it and beautifying the area at the same time.”
Today, vast areas that used to be covered by vegetation and natural permeable surfaces have been replaced by parking lots, streets and roofs, disrupting the natural process of water infiltration into the soil. One of the effects of this is increased storm water runoff and flow during precipitation. The higher flow and rising water levels in storm sewer pipe systems and streams can cause problems, including flooding, erosion, sedimentation and pollution. The answer to water runoff problems, in many cases, is segmentable permeable pavement, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes as a best management practice for stormwater and as a low impact development practice. Island Designs is the Caribbean’s only certified contractor for Techo-Pro, a Canadian company offering high quality permeable pavers.
Permeable pavement has been around for hundreds of years, according to Zimmerman, but is only now catching on in the United States and the Caribbean. The installation includes a much deeper excavation, using a fabric layer and several layers of drainage stone underneath the concrete pavers themselves. Instead of sealing the joints, a small aggregate layer is sealed in. Some aggregates have the capacity of filtering up to 900 inches of rain per hour. From there, property owners have the choice of letting the water drain naturally into the ground water or running a system to collect the water in containers to water plants around the property.
Techo-Pro pavers come with a lifetime guarantee, minimal fading and reduced maintenance. The cost is somewhat higher than asphalt or concrete, but the pavers reduce the risk of further erosion, which can save money in the long run. The surface friction is also superior to asphalt, with a lot more traction.
“You get to a point financially where there’s only so much that you can mandate something before you have to come up with a solution for it,” Zimmerman said.
“That’s where we come in, having sustainable solutions that will help solve the problem, not just put it off for another year. ”
Although Island Designs initially began marketing permeable pavers for resorts because they have much larger applications and a larger volume of water, there are also residential driveways that are very steep that contribute to the problem as well.
“You have so much water running down people’s driveways, flooding out the main roads. It all leads to somewhere, and when it does, it’s brown and unfiltered water that’s not good for the reef, the water, marine life or even guests swimming,” Zimmerman said.
“So, not only are we reducing the maintenance, but also helping the environment at the same time. Certification as a sustainable green resort goes through the roof with things like this. It’s a great time, because people are now considering replacing things that still haven’t been done yet since the storms.”
Zimmerman has a house on St. Thomas, and travels back and forth from New Jersey. The company is in the process of procuring a property on the island to open an office and yard displays. Visit www.islanddesignsllc.com for more information.