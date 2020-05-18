JetBlue has announced several updates to its TrueBlue program to support its most loyal customers as they start thinking about travel again. In addition to extending travel benefits for Mosaic customers, the airline is offering all TrueBlue members up to 18 points per dollar spent on future JetBlue flights.
“We’ve developed a comprehensive program to reward those who have been most loyal to us,” said Don Uselmann, vice president of loyalty and personalization. “Our Mosaic members in particular are eager to restart their travel plans when the time is right. In order to support them, just as they’ve always supported us, Mosaic customers will be able to enjoy their current benefits through 2021. We’re also giving them an opportunity to give the gift of Mosaic to a recipient of their choosing.”
• Mosaic is the highest status level in JetBlue’s frequent flyer program. To qualify, you must earn 15,000 points from Jet Blue airfare purchases each year or earn 12,000 points and pay for at least 30 flight segments on an annual basis. JetBlue is extending the status of all current Mosaic customers through 2021, whether status was obtained through travel or spending on the JetBlue Plus Card. The extension period has been updated in customers’ TrueBlue accounts.
• Current Mosaic members will be awarded with an exclusive benefit — a chance to give the gift of Mosaic benefits to someone else on their next vacation. The nominated Mosaic member will enjoy all travel perks for one year on all of their JetBlue flights. Benefits include no change or cancel fees, first and second bag free, early boarding, a complimentary alcoholic beverage onboard and more. Mosaic customers must share the nominated Mosaic’s details with JetBlue by June 1. Nominated Mosaics must be a TrueBlue member. Nominated statuses will be in effect from June 15 through June 15, 2021.
• For those who have not yet qualified as Mosaic members, JetBlue is reducing the qualifying points and segment minimums by 50 percent for Mosaic level qualification. Mosaic customers will continue to receive an award of 15,000 bonus TrueBlue points upon qualification.
• TrueBlue rewards all customers, regardless of their travel frequency, with TrueBlue points earned by purchasing qualifying services or products of JetBlue or a TrueBlue partner and spending on the JetBlue Mastercard. With TrueBlue, there are no blackout dates with all seats available for redemption, and points never expire. For those planning travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas or the New Year, all travel booked through June 15 for flights May 14 or later, will receive double the TrueBlue base point awards on all reservations. For Blue Basic fares, that’s two points per $1. For other fares, including Mint, that’s six points per $1.
• All JetBlue Mastercard purchases can now earn at least double the TrueBlue Points by spending on eligible JetBlue restaurant, grocery store and office supply purchases and, for a limited time, through June 15, cardmembers will have their earn on all other purchases doubled per dollar spent.
Additional information about TrueBlue and how to register for the program can be found at jetblue.com/trueblue.