JetBlue today has announced it is partnering with Vault Health to make COVID-19 testing widely available to customers with pending travel plans.
The reliable at-home test option provides convenience to customers wanting peace of mind and those who must secure a negative COVID-19 test result before entering certain states and countries or in order to avoid certain mandatory quarantines.
The at-home saliva test is administered via online video connection through Vault Health, with a test supervisor who ensures the customer is providing their sample properly. The sample is then overnighted to a laboratory, which processes and analyzes the specimen, and results are provided in 72 hours or less.
Vault Health will provide JetBlue customers both discounts on their tests and a dedicated customer support phone line.
“We continue to hear from health officials that testing is incredibly important in the fight against the coronavirus, and we want to make sure our customers have options for testing, especially prior to travel,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.
“As more and more regions reopen, many are requiring test results to enter. Now, with easier testing options, those safety requirements may not be a deterrent for travel, but rather provide greater public health and peace of mind with little inconvenience.”
Vault Health has created a dedicated landing page for JetBlue customers with current reservations, located at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/jetblue/. The page allows customers to provide their JetBlue confirmation code to start the process and receive a discount on testing.