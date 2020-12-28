JetBlue has announced updates to its TrueBlue program in 2021 to support its loyal customers as they start to think about travel again.
Mosaics members will receive free unlimited companion passes for a select time, complimentary Even More Space seats at the airport (pending availability) and enhanced benefits. Additionally, JetBlue is extending a limited time offer through Jan. 31 for customers signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card to earn 100,000 bonus points.
“We’re continuing to enhance the TrueBlue program by offering more value, convenience and options to our loyal customers. For TrueBlue members with Mosaic status, we’re offering unlimited free companion passes through spring and formalizing a new benefit: complimentary Even More Space seats on the day of departure,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty at JetBlue. “For all customers, we have a lucrative offer for 100,000 bonus points when signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card.”
Mosaic customers will be able to bring a companion for free for travel booked and flown from Jan. 1 through May 20. Mosaics can call their designated Customer Support hotline to book, and their companion will fly free.
As JetBlue continues to evaluate its long-term plan for changes and cancellations and the impact to exclusive Mosaic benefits, the airline will now offer a free step up to Even More Space. Mosaics will be able to request a same-day Even More Space seat for free at the airport by visiting a crewmember at the Mosaic desk, ticket counter or gate. Requests will be honored in the order they are received, pending availability.
Reduced qualification thresholds for the Mosaic Program will remain throughout 2021, including half the points and segments to qualify. For those who travel and earn beyond the qualification threshold in 2021, extra-fly bonuses include TrueBlue bonus points, the chance to gift Mosaics status to someone else (valid through 2022) and a free round-trip Core flight certificate (valid for one year).
JetBlue currently offers non-stop flights between St. Thomas and both New York and Boston.