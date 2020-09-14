Honoring Caribbean heroes and heroines of the past is a central theme for Ephra Graham, connecting with Caribbean culture and heritage through her new jewelry line, Udall Caribbean, and her upcoming podcast, “When We Were Young.”
A graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex on St. Croix, 38-year old Graham founded her Udall Caribbean jewelry business in December 2019, named for St. Croix’s Point Udall — the easternmost point in the United States. Udall Caribbean offers fine heirloom jewelry designed to be passed from one generation to the next, and celebrates the region’s rich culture and heritage. She launched the brand’s eBoutique on Wednesday.
According to Graham, who resides in the Maryland area and earned a Master’s degree in business executive management and international entrepreneurship from BAU University in Washington, D.C. in 2015, Udall Caribbean’s story began back in June 2012 while visiting family on St. Croix for her 30th birthday.
Graham explained that the day before her return to Maryland, she participated in a field trip to Sandy Point National Refuge with her niece and witnessed a leatherback turtle hatchling struggling to make its way to the water’s edge. The moving experience prompted her to learn more about the endangered animals and coral reefs in St. Croix’s waters. She became alarmed at the possibility that “future generations might not get to experience my home’s spectacular coral reefs and vast marine life,” and vowed to support the marine environment.
After a brief trip to St. Croix following the 2017 storms, Graham got involved with the Baltimore Jewelry Center to learn about the craft of jewelry making. “There’s a lot that goes into it, so just the appreciation of the craftsmanship and creating something from raw materials was just amazing,” she said. “I’m still learning, but the folks at Baltimore Jewelry Center have just been so supportive and helpful in my entire growth process.”
Remembering the ideas taught in her Sustainable Business class, Graham became interested in companies determined to do business differently, still making a profit but operating in a way that is socially and environmentally responsible. She thought about what would happen to families, communities and the world if companies used their business as a force for good and stopped focusing only on the bottom line — instead paying as much attention to their social and environmental impact, or the “triple bottom line.”
Using that premise, Graham is determined to look at every aspect of her business to see if there is a better way to operate that provides less of an impact to the environment, building those practices into the business from the ground up.
For example, Graham chooses to use all recycled precious metals of 14 karat gold and 925 sterling silver for her jewelry, made in the U.S., to lower her environmental impact.
Udall Caribbean currently offers two designs in her flagship collection. The first is a classic signet pendant that incorporates a design element from the Udall Caribbean logo. The second is a pendant inspired by the life of “Queen Mary” Thomas, the former slave famous for leading a successful labor riot in 1878 against St. Croix’s Danish ruling class that resulted in the burning of the town of Frederiksted, locally hailed as ‘the Fireburn.’ The pieces can be purchased separately or as a set with a 16-inch or 18-inch chain.
“Talking to one of my sisters, she mentioned that it would be great if there was a coin from the Caribbean of people who we admire that tells a story that’s powerful, and it got me thinking. It’s been a long journey over five years that I’ve been working on this, and I’m just excited to present it to the world and I hope that people see what I’m trying to do. It’s more than just jewelry; it’s meaningful jewelry, holding on to who you are and understanding and celebrating the beauty of the Caribbean and the Caribbean people.”
Through her company, Graham hopes to support the important causes of marine conservation and craftsmanship education in the Caribbean and abroad. Coming from a family of “makers and entrepreneurs,” she feels it is important to support “that maker/builder spirit and support those who want to be in that space of making and craftsmanship. We’re just launching but, that’s the goal. That’s at the core of why we exist, to be able to do these things.”
While her jewelry brand is a physical representation of the heroes and heroines of the Caribbean, she is also working on reinforcing those values in real time with her “When We Were Young” podcast.
Focusing on the long-held island tradition of storytelling, Graham will offer in-depth interviews with Caribbean people from all walks of life. The first episode will feature renowned St. Thomas calypsonian, Luis Ible Jr.
“There are so many stories that we have from our lives that may be a lifeline for somebody else,” Graham said. “By sharing these stories by people in the Caribbean, we can learn and grow from their experiences. Just remembering may bring you hope in your current situation.”
For more information on the Udall Caribbean jewelry and the upcoming podcast visit udallcaribbean.com.