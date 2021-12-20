A year and a half ago, Kencia Jolly had no idea that a picnic business was even “a thing.” Now, she’s opening one of her own. Virgin Islands Outdoor Excursions will officially open on New Year’s, though Jolly is already accepting bookings.
Jolly, originally from Dominica, grew up in the Virgin Islands. The 27-year-old mother of three had been working in housekeeping at restaurants and hotels. She took some online courses in restaurant management, but realized that wasn’t for her.
“I had no idea that picnic businesses were actually a real business. I had a picnic for my family on the beach and my Facebook friend messaged me to ask how much I would charge to do one for her,” she said. “I had no tables, only one blanket, a mini cooler and one basket, so I did something for her at Coki Point and it was really cute. I went home that day and looked up picnic businesses and I saw it was an actual business. I had no idea people actually do picnics and make money from it. So, I started buying my stuff bit by bit, one pillow, one cushion, one blanket, a table, until I decided to launch for New Years, so here I am, and I have a full room now with stuff like tables and tents and pillows.”
Jolly has decorations on hand for themed events such as date night on the beach, birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, baby showers, micro-weddings and other events for two to 20 people, with more on the way.
It doesn’t have to be a special event. A group of friends can enjoy an outdoor movie with a large screen projector in a clear bubble tent or host a bonfire party. A camp night package includes a two-man tent, camp lighting, a blow up bed or sleeping bags, a fire pit and a cooler. “Glamping” tents are coming soon.
“I also have a camping package for four or more friends with different tents, so friends can put their money together and come together,” Jolly said. “I do the setup for them. They can just walk onto the beach and it’s all already done, and when they leave, I do the cleanup.”
Jolly also offers a picnic and paint package and tea parties. Besides the fresh air and the beautiful view from the beach, a picnic can save the expense of renting chairs for an indoor space. She can set up a party on the beach, in a park, anywhere it is allowed. It’s also a great option for an event to be held in an outdoor setting to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Each party can be customized, depending on preferences and budget. Order a basic picnic package for two or include food for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Plan an Easter egg hunt with treats or just enjoy a night around the campfire.
“I like to work with budgets because everybody deserves to have an experience,” said Jolly. “Just because you can’t afford it, I’ll still work with you to find the right package to fit your needs.”
For those who are curious but are not quite ready to book their own picnic, Jolly plans to host a tea party on Brewers Beach two Sundays a month. The first, set for the day after Christmas, is already sold out. Occasional picnic and paint events will also be held. Check the Virgin Islands Outdoor Excursions Facebook or Instagram pages for the next scheduled event.
Jolly is also working on a therapy package. As a mother of three, sheknows firsthand that a relaxing day on the beach can help with post-partum depression, and she will give a heavy discount to those who can show they are in therapy.
The new website, virginislandsoutdoorexcursions340.square.site, is scheduled to launch for the new year. For more information, call 340-201-1851.