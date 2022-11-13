ST. THOMAS — When Mariluz Reinoso, who owns K&J’s Clothing in Tutu Park Mall, found out her daughter Keisy was pregnant, she realized that there were just a few places to get essential baby items on St. Thomas. When she saw the store adjacent to the mall opening to Kmart, she decided it was the perfect spot to open K&J Kids, offering clothing, beds, cribs, playpens, strollers, car seats and more.
Mariluz Reinoso brought her family to St. Thomas in 2005 from the Dominican Republic. She sold women’s clothes out of her Toyota Foreigner, going bar to bar, selling clothes and taking orders. She at one point started selling men’s clothing, shoes and belts as well.
With three children and one on the way, she finally got the opportunity to open a small store in Tutu Park Mall through her pastor.
“For two years I had a dream that God would give me an opportunity at the mall,” she said. “I used to pray all the time ‘Jesus, anytime you’re going to give me anything, a store, or whatever, please give me the mall.’ I didn’t have the money, but God provided what I needed.”
That store was Helen Boutique, a small store adjacent to Rainbow, where she sold women’s clothing, keeping the Helen Boutique name. When she split the store to sell men’s clothing as well, Reinoso realized the space was now much too small.
Hurricanes Irma and Maria came through in 2017 and Reinoso wasn’t sure she would make it, but she was still selling clothing even with no electricity.
“When the hurricanes happened in Helen Boutique, I remembered wondering ‘how am I going to make it? People just want electric and food.’ But we were still making sales, even with no power, no lights in the store. People were just shopping for clothes, just trying to get their mind off of things and, when we got power, for the air conditioning. There were always a lot of people in the mall.”
When she saw the dollar store in the mall was closing, she went to the mall manager to ask for the space and it was quickly agreed that she would move her store. She opened the larger K&J’s Clothing in August 2018. Her daughter Keisy Reinoso also helps run the store.
“K&J Kids opened because of me,” Keisy Reinoso said. “When my mom found out I was pregnant, she went straight into grandma mode.”
Mariluz Reinoso had also given birth to her youngest son 13 days before Hurricane Irma and she knew there weren’t a lot of baby items she could buy on island. She wondered about other parents on island who had trouble getting what they needed for their infants. She ordered three items, a walker, a stroller and a scooter, and put them in K&J Clothing to see what the reaction would be.
“People loved it. They asked me all the time if I sold kids clothing, too,” she said.
When she saw that the location next to the entrance to Kmart was being vacated, she spoke to the mall owner’s daughter, who takes care of the leasing, and who just happened to have had a child recently and knew how hard it was to get many of the things you need on island when you bring home a newborn. The deal was sealed quickly and K&J Kids is now open.
K&J Kids is packed with just about everything you need to care for a baby. There are cribs, strollers, playpens, beds (including mattresses), side tables and some great combos. One playpen is also a rocker with a mosquito net; and a stroller collapses down to a car seat. Some of the beds are outfitted with space-saving drawers. There are walkers, scooters, baby play stations, baby bouncers, changing tables, a pillow for breast-feeding, sterilizers, potty seats, toys and much more.
Clothing for children up to age 15 is also available, with T-shirts, shirts and pants for boys and special occasion dresses for girls. They even have special delicate clothing detergent that won’t irritate a baby’s skin. More items for infants are on the way, she said.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The mall is closed on Sunday.
For more information, call 340-643-2658 or visit the K&J’s Clothing/Kids Facebook page.