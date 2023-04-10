ST. THOMAS — In the Virgin Islands, we are always looking for something fun to attract more tourists and give locals something a little different to do as well. With that in mind, Key N’ Go Car Rental, a no contact car rental service run by two young local female entrepreneurs, now offers their new UTV Experience tours for some on-road, off-road fun.
Key N’ Go opened in 2021 by Jeree Estrill and Dyonte Robinson. Estrill was raised on St. Thomas and graduated from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in 2006. She moved to Miami and earned an online degree in business management in 2016. She always knew she wanted a business of her own, but wasn’t sure what kind.
Robinson also spent much of her youth on St. Thomas, until her family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, though she came to the island each summer to either work at the movie theater or attend summer camp. She earned her degree in early childhood education and early child development from Florida International University. She later became a flight attendant.
Two years ago, the pair started Key N’ Go Rentals, a contactless car rental, in response to the pandemic. The service runs similar to an Airbnb. Arrangements and payment are done online. Once customers arrive at the vehicle and send a photo to verify their identity, they are given the code to the lockbox with the key inside. In addition, a video is taken as the car is sanitized between rentals.
Being two young women, getting the business off the ground was sometimes daunting, especially a business dealing with vehicles, often thought of as the domain of men.
“It’s not easy,” said Estrill. “Most of the people that are surrounding and assisting with this business and working with us are men. The challenge is that you’re a woman telling them what they need to do. That’s the hardest part about this and it can be frustrating.”
“We had a lot of roadblocks and sometimes we felt discouraged, but you just have to have faith and keep pushing through all the negativity,” said Robinson. “There was a lot of sacrificing.”
Car rental was just the beginning of their plan. In 2021, Estrill jotted down some ideas. Robinson still keeps a snapshot of that handwritten note on her phone to remind them of their goals.
“My uncle is a big influence in both of our lives and he told me every time you go somewhere, see what they are doing that the Virgin Islands doesn’t have, especially St. Thomas, so I would write things and share it with Dyonte,” Estrill said. “I said ‘What about UTVs?’ I like the adventure. I like the adrenalin and I like to go fast, so we looked into doing it on our own. Dyonte agreed, then the pandemic came and we saved our relief money and put it together and started by renting cars. We started with one car and now have a fleet of 10 cars.”
Now that the car rental had been established, the pair started researching the logistics of the two- and four-wheel drive off-road utility vehicles, how to convert them to on-road vehicles and what they needed to do to legally license them, with safety as their main concern. A mandatory tour guide seemed the logical choice to ensure the vehicles are driven safely.
“We have zero tolerance for nonsense because safety is our No. 1 priority,” said Estrill. “Since we’ve been in business, we’ve never had an accident and we want to keep it that way.”
The half-day tour makes a stop at Drake’s Seat and the Skyline overlook, with the tour guide pointing out various landmarks and sharing historical information before going off-road to a secluded beach. They’ll also stop somewhere where the visitors can sample some local cuisine.
“The tour involves all five of your senses, the smell, the sound, the touch, sight and even the taste,” said Robinson.
The tours started a month ago with two UTV vehicles and they are in the process of procuring two more. They are also looking at adding a full-day St. John tour.
“We’re big on safety and we’re big on customer service,” said Estrill. “The more we get a good review, the more people will visit the Virgin Islands. It’s good for tourism. That’s our goal, our mission.”
Visit www.keyngocarrental.com for more information on rentals, a Tuesday and Thursday family special and logo merchandise. Get $25 off your first booking when you subscribe on the website. You can also call 954-610-1681 or follow them on Instagram and TikTok.