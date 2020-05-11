Of all the luck…
It’s unusual to hear of any business opening during this COVID-19 pandemic, let alone a restaurant., as eateries are banned from seated dining in most states across the country, including here in the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, KFC in the Virgin Islands managed to do just that, despite the unforeseen terrible timing of the COVID-19 virus, with their new Waterfront St. Thomas location.
A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on the Waterfront had been carefully planned for some time and selectively located to serve both locals and tourists alike in the high traffic area. The restaurant was set to open March 25 — and open they did — the same day Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s “stay-at-home” order was enacted, which allows restaurants to offer take-out and delivery service only. Though some orders were eased last week, restaurant restrictions still remain in place today.
With little fanfare, the KFC location opened on schedule, though not with the brisk business they had anticipated.
“It went very slow,” said manager Jasinth Coker. “A lot of people on island were laid off, so it was difficult for business to blossom right away.”
Because much of KFC’s business is takeout, it didn’t take much to adjust to the new constraints. Tape on the floor demarks the six feet of social distancing required and the employees were wearing facial masks long before the government required that members of the community wear masks in public places. Bright new tables and seating are temporarily stacked along the walls to make more room for take-out lines.
The opening did not go without its hitches. With downtown Charlotte Amalie effectively shut down, there are few customers to be had these days, and the start dates for some newly hired employees had to be delayed. The restaurant currently has 11 employees.
We had planned to be open for when the cruise ships came in, but right now it’s just locals,” said Coker. “But we’re doing good for now. We must expect it to be like this during this coronavirus time.”
KFC in the Virgin Islands is part of the Kazi Foods franchise. Zubair Kazi started out as an employee in a Los Angeles Kentucky Fried Chicken store in the early 1970s. He became manager after eight months, and within six years, bought his first KFC franchise. With a corporate base in Miami, Fla., Kazi now operates 72 KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 Burger Kings in Hawaii. In all, Kazi Foods has 2,706 employees.
On St. Thomas, there are three KFC locations, in Subbase across from Nisky Center, in Fort Mylner Shopping Center and now on the Waterfront in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
On St. Croix, visit KFC in Orange Grove and on King Street in Frederiksted. Visit their Facebook page, KFC–Kentucky Fried Chicken USVI.
KFC is also a participant with islanddirect.com delivery. Free delivery is available within 3 miles or $5 off for larger distances. Delivery is available from all locations to anywhere on island. Visit www.islanddirect.com to order.