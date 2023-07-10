What do you get when you combine passion and resilience with a love for fashion? You get a locally owned boutique named Lady of Croix.
Boutique founder and owner, Christina G. Lake, whose store had previously been exclusively online, celebrated the grand opening of her in-person location in Frederiksted Mall on July 1.
“I opened the doors at 11 a.m. and people started pouring in at around 1 p.m.,” Lake told The Daily News. “I was kept busy until six that evening.”
Lake considers the result of her grand opening to be a very proud and exciting moment as a business owner.
Born and raised on St. Croix, Lake is a single mother who has always had an eye for fashion. For as long as she could remember, she always paid attention to celebrities, what they wore and the latest fashion trends. Lake’s passion soon developed into a dream of opening her own boutique, to “help women look and feel confident and fabulous.”
Lake’s life of entrepreneurship started back in 2014 when she began selling shoes for little girls out of her vehicle. Later on, it would evolve into her owning a shoe store, Shoe Addicts and More, on King Street in Frederiksted that catered to clients ranging from small girls to adult women.
Lake’s drive and passion grew, however, and she wanted to do more. This led to her getting her business license in 2021 and launching her current business online soon after.
“I started from catering to toddlers to toddlers and women, but with my eye for fashion I thought, ‘why not add in some of the things I like?’” Lake said. “I want to cater to women that want to find and wear clothes that are chic, casual and elegant.”
Chic, casual and elegant is how she described her style, and it’s how she described the options in her store.
Now, while passion and love for all things fashion played a huge part into why she opened her business, there are other reasons. Like many here in the V.I., Lake is a big fan of online shopping for clothes. However, she thought it’d be nice if women were able to skip the long or delayed shipping time, especially if the purchased clothes are for an event.
“I just thought that it’d be nice if women were able to just come to a store, find what they like and buy it without the wait,” she said.
Lake also noted that on St. Croix there aren’t a whole lot of options when it comes to clothing stores for women. And in that vein, she wanted to be able to provide an option.
Lake will be the first to say that being a business owner is no easy task, describing her journey as rough, up and down and hard — even now.
“I not only own a small business, but I am a single mother who also works an 8-5 job,” she said.
Lake emphasized the boutique is her passion while she continues juggling duties as a mother and her regular job.
“There is this certain and unexplainable joy in having my boutique and doing something that I love,” she said
Then there are, of course, the more technical issues of having to search for supplies and suppliers, location, setting up and figuring out an opening day. Lake originally had two dates in mind for the grand opening of her store, but it ended up happening a month later.
“It warms my heart that people came to show support for my business, whether they browsed or bought one or two pieces or talked with other people about my store. It just makes me really happy.” Lake said.
In her eyes, the best part of being a business owner is the look of excitement and joy that appears on her customers faces when they find and love, and seeing that same look when they realize how amazing they look.
To Lake, “It’s a joy to watch and see women realize their beauty.”
When asked what advice she would give to those who want to open their own business, she said that they should, “ride out their storms and be resilient.”
“ If you have a deep passion for something, you should go for it, but be resilient when the journey goes up and down. Also, it’s important to be patient,” she said.
Lake plans to expand her business in the near future, starting with the addition of plus-sized clothing. Thereafter, she hopes to move her store into a bigger space.
“And who knows,” she starts with a laugh, “maybe I’ll branch out and open a store in St. Thomas.”