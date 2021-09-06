The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has presented a new edition of one of its most important annual reports, the Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2021: Labor dynamics and employment policies for sustainable and inclusive recovery beyond the COVID-19 crisis.
ECLAC updated its regional growth projection for this year to 5.9% and warned that the region will experience a deceleration in 2022, with an estimated expansion of 2.9%. Latin America and the Caribbean will grow in 2021, although the pandemic remains present and the crisis worsened the region’s longstanding structural problems: low investment and productivity, labor informality, unemployment, inequality and poverty. That is why recouping investment and employment, especially in environmentally sustainable sectors, is key to a transformative and inclusive recovery, the study finds.
Growth in 2021 is mainly attributable to the low basis of comparison – after the 6.8% contraction recorded in 2020 – along with the positive effects arising from external demand and the rise in the price of the commodities that the region exports, as well as to increases in aggregate demand.
The annual report shows that the structural problems that have limited the region’s economic growth for decades were exacerbated by the pandemic and will limit the recovery in economic activity. Before COVID-19, the region was already on a path towards stagnation: in the six-year period between 2014 and 2019, it grew at an average rate of 0.3%, below the average of the six-year period that includes the First World War (0.9%) and the Great Depression (1.3%). In addition, it has seen a steady decline in investment, reaching one of its lowest levels in the last three decades in 2020 (17.9% of GDP).
In 2020, the pandemic sparked the biggest crisis that Latin America and the Caribbean’s labor markets have experienced since 1950. On a global level, the region’s labor markets were the most affected by the crisis prompted by COVID-19 – with the number of employed persons falling 9.0% in 2020 – and the recovery expected for 2021 will not be enough to attain pre-crisis levels.
The Economic Survey underscores that ECLAC has proposed channeling investment into sectors that would promote a new development pattern and that can boost competitiveness and employment, and reduce the environmental footprint. These include: the transition towards renewable energy; sustainable mobility in cities; the digital revolution, to universalize access to technology; the health-care manufacturing industry; the bioeconomy and ecosystem services; the care economy; the circular economy and sustainable tourism.
“We must expand the toolbox of innovative instruments for improving access to financing and include middle-income countries in all initiatives involving debt relief and access to concessional liquidity. GDP must not be the sole criteria for evaluating countries’ development