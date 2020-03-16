USDA Rural Development’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program for 2020 is now open. The grant program helps rural communities acquire the technology and training necessary to connect educational and medical professionals with the teachers and medical providers who serve rural residents at the local level.
Eligible applicants are those that provide education or healthcare services through telecommunication facilities, including state and local government entities, nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses and groups of eligible entities. Grant funds can be used for audio, video and interactive video equipment, broadband facilities that support distant learning or telemedicine, computer hardware, network components and software, acquisition of instructional programming and acquisition of technical assistance and instruction for using eligible equipment.
Awards can range from $50,000 to $500,000. A minimum 15% match is required and cannot be from another federal source. For more application information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/distance-learning-telemedicine-grants. The application deadline is April 10.
