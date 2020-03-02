Exploring the inner self, the meaning of life, natural healing, spirituality… these subjects have been contemplated since the beginning of humankind. St. Thomas now has two new metaphysical shops to help locals and visitors alike on their path towards spiritual awakening.
You might say Mystic by the Sea and Saje Sanctuary are the yin and yang in their approach to metaphysical offerings. One, Mystic by the Sea, has a bright and positive atmosphere that focuses on local offerings and sustainability, while the other, Saje Sanctuary, welcomes visitors with a calming, introspective ambience focused on healing. Whatever your approach to exploring your inner self, you’ll find crystals, books, personal healing sessions and more at both shops to help you find your way.
Mystic by the Sea
Opened in November, Mystic by the Sea in Palm Passage is part spiritual and part artisanal, what co-owner Cynthia Zeki calls “high vibe.”
“Everything is artisanal, fair trade or local,” she said. “It’s part of my responsibility. We are living our truth. We are the store and we are the face of the store. What’s in here is my life’s passion and I want everything they buy to be meaningful and have a connection.”
Zeki and Thomas Frierson came to St. Thomas in May from Chicago, where they operated a small soup business. Zeki, a former professor and massage therapist, had been coming to St. Thomas to visit her best friend Suzy Harney, a professor at UVI, for years, conducting workshops on crystals and offering her 20 years of experience as a healer. In 2018 her friend passed away, making Zeki the executor of her estate and leaving the couple a house in Frenchtown. It seemed the perfect time to make a change and concentrate full time on helping people learn to explore their spiritual growth.
Besides the crystals, books, aromatherapy, tarot cards, wisdom cards and other metaphysical tools, you’ll find fair trade clothing from India and South America, CBD oils, wind chimes, handmade Haitian wall hangings and art from Harney’s estate.
According to Frierson, “we pride ourselves on our local products.” There are paintings by local artists Ida Nibbs and Sylvia Kahn, as well as mahogany pieces from Perseverance Woodwork made from trees felled outside Fort Christian. Teas and candles by Ruth Gomez are sold exclusively at Mystic by the Sea, and there are bamboo sunglasses by Jameson Charles, glass jewelry by Tamisa Miller, mahogany desk sets and magnets by David Bland, purses and earrings by Jahweh David, crystal in macramé by Amy Britton Ballas and works by several other local artisans.
A small room is available for personal readings, and Zeki hopes to connect people with local healers using the space. Zeki herself conducts Akashic record readings and will offer various small classes for four to six people. Her first class on gemstones will be held March 14. Call 340-626-1321 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
Saje Sanctuary
Born of “tragedy and curiosity,” Saje Sanctuary opened just over a week ago in Yacht Haven Grande by co-owners Jet’aime Cerge and Angelica Carby, with a focus on the word “sanctuary.”
Born and raised on St. Thomas, Cerge left the island at age 14 when she was recruited by Wilhelmina Modeling. She led the “teenage actor model life” before earning a degree in fashion design in Miami and starting her own swimwear line. She is also the winner of the Miss Virgin Islands Universe pageant.
When she returned to St. Thomas, she wasn’t sure which direction to take until Carby, who was studying cosmetology, persuaded Cerge to join her. After studying in St. Thomas and in New York, she came home 15 years ago to open Sugar & Spice Salon Spa.
Profound personal tragedies for both women were the catalysts for opening Saje Sanctuary.
“I had been in the outer beauty business, now it’s time to be in the inward beauty business,” said Cerge. “We needed a healing container here where people can come to ask questions and just be curious. It’s a new wave length for people, a community offering of a place to come to heal.”
The serene setting of Saje Sanctuary is filled with healing crystals, incense and sage smudging tools, esoteric books, jewelry, herbal teas, tuning forks, crystal singing bowls, candles, tarot cards, oracle decks and more. An organic apothecary section will grow as Cerge continues her studies to become an herbalist. She intends to craft her own organics with products from Bordeaux farmers, St. Croix farmers and Hull Bay Farm.
Upstairs, Saje Sanctuary offers an array of services by appointment, from henna body art to auricle card readings, aura photography, chakra balancing, soul imprints, astrology and more. Local healers, readers and yoga instructors will be brought in on a regular basis. Cerge herself is a Reiki healer and Carby offers spirit guide conversation sessions. For the next two months, Saje Sanctuary welcomes Sosa from Los Angeles, for Akashic record readings, tarot readings and Reiki. In May, look for sound baths and moonology. Also offered at Saje Sanctuary are goddess photo sessions with photographer Nicole Canegata to help women awaken their inner goddess and experience the divine feminine within.
For a calendar of events and schedule of visiting healers, call 340-690-3434, check their website, www.sajesanctuary.com, or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.
