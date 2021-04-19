Liberty Mobile USVI continues its ongoing enhancements and expansion of its mobile network and infrastructure in the USVI. The company, formerly known as AT&T USVI, has deployed 5G mobile speeds throughout more than half of the territory. Once finished, the upgrades will provide resilience and redundancy against natural disasters and improved network performance in the territory.
According to Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Mobile USVI, the company has already deployed 5G speeds in more than 54 percent of the sites throughout St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas, and hopes to complete work on 70 percent of the sites by the end of the year. Liberty currently has 49 upgrade and expansion projects on schedule, in addition to the 43 that the company completed last year. Liberty also upgraded 19 cell sites with either underground fiber or microwave deployment.
“All of the work that we are currently doing is starting to produce results. We see it in our USVI cell sites, which improved their available capacity by 78 percent. Mean download speeds also improved 20 percent from Q3 2020 to Q1 2021, according to the information we received from Ookla Speedtest©,” Khoury said. “The end result will be a faster, more resilient mobile network that will give customers a better signal, fewer dropped calls and a faster mobile internet.”
Regarding Liberty’s fiber deployment project, Khoury stated that the company has completed 95 percent of the trenching work, pulled 88 percent of the fiber and finished 100 percent of a small temporary portion of aerial installation due to terrain requirements. That represents an 88 percent of total cable distance throughout the entire USVI territory. In St. Thomas, Liberty completed 90 percent of its trenching efforts and pulled 77 percent of the fiber installation for a total of 78 percent of completed cable distance.
The executive said that underground construction on St. Thomas at the Estate Ross route and aerial construction at the Crown Mountain to Nana Hill segment were already completed. Splicing on both the Estate Ross and Nana Hill routes will take place this month to migrate the antennas as soon as possible, while construction and fiber installation of the Nana Hill to Charlotte Amalie segment has already been completed. The last mile of construction on Flag Hill is pending authorization from the landlord, but construction to Flag Hill from the east has continued. Crews have also begun construction on the Raphune Hill area, one of the last remaining sections needed to complete the ring’s construction, he said.
Liberty recently began offering its new Unlimited 50+ mobile rate plan for residents of Puerto Rico and the USVI ages 50 and up. Unlimited 50+ includes unlimited voice, text messages and data in Puerto Rico, USVI, United States, Mexico and Canada for $60 per month for one line, or $40 per month per line, for two lines, for subscribers who enroll in the autopay and electronic bill options. The Unlimited 50+ plan also offers free text messages to over 120 countries and access to AT&T’s 5G network in Puerto Rico, USVI, and the mainland U.S. at no additional cost. The plan offers discounts and mobile fraud security features to new and existing customers. It is also the first exclusive mobile service rate that the company launches since its acquisition of AT&T operations in Puerto Rico and the USVI. Liberty will continue to use the AT&T brand for several months until it phases it out into the Liberty brand.