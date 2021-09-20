Those looking to work in health care can now further their career goals at Life Skills Training Center on St. Thomas. Owner Velma Freeman-Walter and her instructors offer nursing assistant, home health aide and CPR programs to teach skills needed to enter the health care field.
Freeman-Walter is a 1990 graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. She attended the University of the Virgin Islands, where she received a degree in nursing, and earned a master’s degree in nursing education and nursing management from Regis University in Denver, Colo.
Freeman-Walter comes from a family of health care professionals. Her mother, two aunts and a great aunt were all nurses, and several cousins are currently nurses, as well. In addition, she was the caregiver to both of her parents.
Prior to becoming a nurse, Freeman-Walter worked for the Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services as an emergency medical technician for almost 10 years. She also served in the Virgin Islands National Guard as a combat medic for 15 years. She is a registered nurse licensed in the U.S. Virgin Islands and certified by the American Heart Association as a Basic Life Support and Heart Saver instructor.
She has also worked as a per diem instructor at the Ralph O. Wheatley Skill Center Practical Nursing Program and at Hands on Care, LLC as an instructor for nursing assistant and home health aide programs. Freeman-Walter is currently employed at the Bureau of Corrections as a nurse manager.
When her father became ill, Freeman-Walter took on the responsibility of becoming his caretaker. She enlisted the help of a nursing professor from UVI, Ophelia Torres, who owned Hands on Care, teaching home health care and nursing assistant programs and providing home health care. Torres took care of Freeman-Walter’s father while she finished up her master’s degree. She joined Torres at Hands on Care to finish her practical training.
Torres urged Freeman-Walter to open her own business in nursing education. To that end, she attended a conference in Florida to become certified as a health care training coordinator.
“Right before COVID, I was supposed to get a location, but thought ‘let me hold back and see what this whole COVID thing is about.’ So, I didn’t take the location and that whole year was sort of on hold,” Freeman-Walter said.
“I had already started to buy the equipment and was having to store it at home. I met another nurse online and she was doing CPR as a stand-alone business and I thought that might work with what I’m doing, do CPR and get a license in that, as well. So, CPR was my starting point. I got a location in Estate Thomas in January and started it that way.”
At Life Skills Training Center, Freeman-Walter now offers CPR instruction, a five-week home health care aide program and an eight-week certified nursing assistant program taught in alignment with the guidelines set by the Virgin Islands Board of Nurse Licensure.
There is also a five-day nursing assistant refresher course available. Classes are held three nights a week to accommodate those who work during the day.
A home health aide class starts Tuesday through Oct. 23 and a nursing assistant class starts tonight through Oct. 30. Upon successful completion of the course, nursing assistant students are eligible to take the Pearson Vue nursing assistant exam.
According to Freeman-Walter, she would not have made it this far on her own. It was the support of those around her that encouraged her and got her through the challenges she faced to get to this point in her career.
“I came out of the projects,” she said. “My mom was ill at a young age, even though she was a nurse. I always refer to myself as a product of the community, because I did not get here on my own. I was always in a position where someone helped me. One of the instructors that I have working with me now was a former supervisor for me and she became like my mom, too, because my mom was so ill.
“Even though we have challenges in our community, I think I was blessed to meet people who would always help, wherever I was. Even though you see me here, I come from humble beginnings. I came out of the projects and people helped me.”
For more information call 340-514-3321 or visit www.lifeskillstrainingcenter.com.