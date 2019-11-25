Lilly Broadcasting has announced the acquisition of WCVI-TV in the Virgin Islands from Family Broadcasting Corporation. WCVI-TV now operates an ABC affiliate and has added CBS as well.
Both affiliates will carry network programming, local news, weather and syndicated programming, serving St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Lilly Broadcasting has previously served as the primary CBS and ABC affiliates for the islands through cable and satellite television. Viewers will now be able to watch CBS and ABC programs through WCVI-TV.
In addition to programs from CBS and ABC, Lilly Broadcasting produces a daily half-hour local newscast.
Lilly Broadcasting is a family-owned company that operates television and radio stations from the Virgin Islands to Hawaii and serves as the CBS affiliate for Puerto Rico.
The company’s television stations include affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW and MeTV and other networks.
Lilly Broadcasting also owns and operates One Caribbean Television, a news and entertainment channel that has served the Caribbean community since 2008. The network is available throughout the Caribbean and on selected cable systems in the United States and Canada.
