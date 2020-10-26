Limetree Bay Refining has been recognized for its excellent safety performance in 2019, and was honored with a Safety Achievement Award from American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers during a virtual ceremony last week.
The AFPM Safety Awards honor refineries, petrochemical facilities and contractors who meet the stringent requirements set by AFPM’s Safety and Health committee. A total of 24 companies were selected for this honor.
“Limetree is unwavering in its commitment to safety, and I am proud of our team for being recognized by AFPM for outstanding safety performance at the St. Croix refinery,” remarked Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment for Limetree Ryan Biggs.
“Safety is a core value of the company and is integral to everything we do. Limetree is committed to zero injuries and incidents and believes that all can be prevented. Congratulations are in order to our entire team, as we work to continuously strive for incident free operation.”
Additional information about the awards can be found at https://www.afpm.org/safety-programs/safety-awards-recognition/afpm-safety-awards.