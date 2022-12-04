Just in time for the holidays, Golden Hour, a wellness and apothecary store, opened during the recent Evening in the Courtyard holiday kickoff at Mongoose Junction on St. John. The feel-good lifestyle store features a carefully curated selection of products to help you live well and thrive.
Owners Rebecca Reinbold and Lyndsey Soper both grew up on St. John and attended Antilles School together. Upon graduation, the two young women went their separate ways, Reinbold attending American University in Washington, D.C. to study business and marketing with a minor in graphic design and Soper attending Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., to study business management.
After 10 years in the states, both women returned to their home on St. John.
The two families are very close, according to Reinbold, so when Soper and her mother Molly Soper opened Lulee in Mongoose Junction in 2015, a clothing and accessories boutique, which also serves as the gift shop at the Westin Resort, Lyndsey Soper brought Reinbold in as a partner. The Sopers have extensive experience in the boutique business, with their iconic St. John Editions boutique, a staple on St. John for many years.
When another St. John icon, R&I Patton Goldsmithing, closed their jewelry store in Mongoose Junction, Reinbold and Soper took the opportunity to bring a concept to light to support health and wellness.
“We worked really closely together alongside the landlord and builder of Mongoose Junction, Glen Speer, to arrive at this concept,” said Reinbold. “For Glen, it was finding the right fit for that space. He really wanted it to be someone who really understood St. John and understood retail and had the motivation and energy to come up with something great. We worked very closely with him on this concept and then Lyndsey and I worked closely together to bring it to life. We brought in some of our favorite products and those that were highly recommended to us by experts in the wellness field to curate an offering of products that we knew were really high quality and had proven results.”
According to Reinbold, Golden Hour offers powerful, time-tested ingredients to support increased energy, better sleep, more efficient digestion, stronger immune health, slowed aging, healthier skin, more stable moods and emotions and more. Manuka honeys, functional beverages and polyphenol-rich olive oils line the shelves along with sea mineral eye serums, antioxidant-rich facial oils, LED face masks, hand-poured candles, inspirational books, organic essential oils and more. Clean skincare lines include Osea, Indie Lee and Odacité. They offer healthful gourmet goods like Brightland, Blume Beekeeper’s Naturals, Graza and Four Sigmatic, health tech such as Higher Dose PEMF mats and LED face masks and supplements from companies including mindbodygreen, WTHN, HUM Nutrition and others.
“Having both grown up on St. John and having both spent some time in the states, we know that access to healthy foods and clean ingredients and even information can sometimes be limited here,” said Reinbold. “Where in the states Whole Foods, gyms, farmers markets are everywhere, it isn’t as accessible here. While we can’t bring all of that back to St. John, we sought out products that feature time-tested ingredients and can support healthy habits and overall well-being.”
According to Reinbold’s research, the U.S. has the biggest health and wellness market, valued at $1.5 trillion (data from McKinsey) and the global wellness industry is expected to continue to grow between five to 10 percent annually.
“While wellness has continued to grow over the last 10 years, the COVID pandemic emphasized the importance of health, and really created a shift in people having greater agency in their well-being and striving to adopt healthy habits,” Reinbold said. “I think people really started to realize that whether it was their weight or their lack of physical activity or inability to sleep, those all contribute to your health, and I think that COVID highlighted that in ways none of us could have expected.”
Statistics show (according to a study from Accenture) that consumers are considering health and fitness to be an “essential” alongside groceries and household cleaning products and that “health” includes overall health, as well as better fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mindfulness. At Golden Hour, they worked hard to craft a selection of products that address each of these categories and still be approachable, understanding that well-being means different things to different people.
“Our goal is to help make wellness part of the everyday, whatever that looks like,” said Reinbold. “It’s a spectrum. Whatever it is, we try to meet the people where they are at and give them the tools to support their overall well-being.”
Golden Hour also offers fine jewelry, featuring select designs from the R&I Patton jewelry collection as well as resident Katherine Stuart’s “Honey” line of 14k gold jewelry, in addition to a range other 14k gold and diamond designs.
Golden Hour is open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.goldenhourstj.com for more information.